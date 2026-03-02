HIROH Unveils Native End-to-End Encrypted Communications Platform at Mobile World Congress 2026

New secure messaging and calling app debuts March 2 alongside the HIROH Phone, delivering post-quantum resilience and enterprise-grade encryption by default

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HIROH , the global innovator in secure mobile communications, today announced the launch of its new native end-to-end encrypted communications platform, debuting at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2026 in Barcelona, March 2–5. Integrated directly into the HIROH Phone ecosystem, the new encryption app establishes a new benchmark for secure messaging, voice, and video — without relying on third-party systems or centralized infrastructure.Building on the international acclaim of the HIROH Phone at CES 2026, the company now extends its hardware-enforced privacy architecture into a fully encrypted communications environment engineered for enterprises, governments, journalists, executives, and privacy-conscious users worldwide.Attendees can experience live demonstrations of the new platform at Booth 6H20 and schedule interviews with HIROH CEO Victor Cocchia.A Fully Encrypted Communications Layer — By DefaultUnlike conventional messaging apps that treat encryption as optional or dependent on centralized servers, HIROH’s new platform delivers true end-to-end encryption (E2EE) by default across:• Messages• Voice calls• Video calls• Group communicationsOnly intended participants can access content. No backdoors. No silent downgrades. No third-party handoffs. Calls are encrypted natively within the integrated application, ensuring communications are never routed to external providers for processing.“Privacy must extend beyond the device itself,” said Victor Cocchia, chief executive officer of HIROH. “With this launch, we are delivering secure communications that are mathematically verifiable, architecturally decentralized, and designed to withstand both present-day and future threats — including quantum computing.”ENCRYPTION APP FEATURES:• Advanced Security Architecture Designed for the Next Decade: The HIROH encrypted communications platform introduces a multi-layered security framework rarely seen in consumer mobile environments.• Forward Secrecy: Encryption keys are replaced dynamically as participants change during calls. Even if future keys were somehow compromised, past communications remain permanently protected.• Post-Quantum Resilience: The platform is actively integrating Kyber post-quantum key exchange, strengthening resistance against future quantum computing attacks that could otherwise undermine classical encryption standards.• Cryptographic Identity Verification: Users can verify identities by scanning QR codes or exchanging short authentication strings. This eliminates impersonation risks and ensures participants are communicating with verified contacts.• Secure Login Without Password Risk: The platform incorporates QR code-based login, allowing secure device verification without reliance on passwords. This reduces phishing exposure and credential theft while simplifying user onboarding.Available for Demonstration at MWC 2026Mobile World Congress attendees can experience the new encrypted communications platform live at Booth 6H20 from March 2–5 in Barcelona. Private demonstrations and executive briefings are available upon request.The HIROH Phone remains available for special pre-order pricing of $999 via HIROH.io or €999 via Murena, with retail pricing increasing upon general availability later this year.Media and industry professionals interested in scheduling interviews or demonstrations during MWC may contact Nicolia L. Wiles at nwiles@prime-techpr.com or 833-279-8096.###About HIROH, LLCHIROH, LLC, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a global innovator in everyday secure communications. HIROH products are built for those who cannot afford to compromise — heads of state, executives safeguarding sensitive data, journalists operating in high-risk environments, parents protecting their children, and everyday users tired of being tracked and sold. HIROH believes that privacy should not be a luxury; it should be built into the devices we use every day.About Murena and /e/OSMurena is the creator of /e/OS, an open-source, privacy-respecting mobile operating system that removes tracking and data collection while maintaining compatibility with the Android ecosystem.

