RUX Software Launches Telematics Integration for Business Central, Delivering Real-Time Asset Intelligence

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RUX Software , a leading ISV delivering solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, today announced the release of RUX Telematics , a comprehensive integration that connects Samsara and Azuga telematics platforms directly with Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. RUX Telematics is available now for customers in the United States and Canada.One System. Complete Asset Intelligence.For equipment rental and field service companies, tracking assets across multiple platforms has long been a source of operational friction. Field managers log into telematics dashboards to locate equipment. Finance teams manually reconcile usage data for depreciation. Billing staff chase down meter readings before generating invoices. RUX Telematics collapses this complexity into a single integrated workflow.Key capabilities include real-time GPS location and mapping within Fixed Asset Cards, automated synchronization of odometer and engine hour data, scheduled or on-demand data refresh via Job Queue Entries, seamless links to active rental contracts for automated billable usage entry creation, and a complete historical audit trail of asset locations, movements, and usage metrics.“Our customers have always had the data, it was just living in the wrong place. RUX Telematics puts equipment location, usage, and financial data in a single system so teams can make faster, more accurate decisions without ever leaving Business Central. This is a capability our customers have been asking for, and we’re proud to deliver it as part of the RUX platform,” said Natalie Lemke, CEO of RUX.Built for Rentals, Service, and Fixed Asset ManagementRUX Telematics is purpose-built to support the multi-dimensional needs of equipment-intensive businesses. Across three core modules, it delivers targeted value:Fixed Assets: Finance and operations teams gain a unified view of financial and operational asset data, supporting accurate units-of-production depreciation and reducing audit preparation time.Rentals: Automated meter reading capture and direct posting to active rental contracts accelerates billing cycles, reduces revenue leakage, and provides customers with transparent, dispute-free usage reports.Service: Maintenance teams gain real-time visibility to usage metrics for proactive scheduling, while service coordinators can quickly locate and dispatch available equipment without phone calls or site visits.“Telematics data is only valuable when it’s connected to the systems people actually work in every day,” said Jake Oetinger, Product Engineering Manager. “With this integration we’ve made it possible for everyone, from the field manager to the finance team, to act on real-time asset data without toggling between platforms. That’s the kind of connectivity that drives real operational gains.”AvailabilityRUX Telematics is available now for customers in the United States and Canada using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. The integration supports Samsara and Azuga telematics providers. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.ruxsoftware.com or contact us at info@ruxsoftware.com.About RUXRUX Software is a leading ISV delivering solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, empowering organizations to operate with ironclad integrity through purpose-built software. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and backed by over 30 years of expertise, RUX delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of Business Applications including Rentals, Service, and 30+ productivity and automation tools, all engineered to transform fragmented operations into unified, intelligent systems. By providing end-to-end visibility from quote to cash and connecting every asset to every dollar, RUX helps clients unlock revenue, automate manual processes, and make confident decisions that maximize profitability and operational efficiency.RUX. Engineered to fit, built to last.

