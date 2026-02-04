RUX Software Launches AI-Powered Service Diagnostics with Copilot

Industry-First AI Technology Transforms Equipment Service Operations, Reducing Diagnostic Time by up to 85%

SAINT PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, February 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RUX Software , a leading solutions provider for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, today announced the launch of Service Diagnostics with Copilot, an AI-powered feature that revolutionizes how service teams diagnose equipment issues and create service tickets. Built on Microsoft Azure OpenAI technology, this groundbreaking capability represents RUX’s evolution into an AI-enabled platform that empowers service technicians with intelligent, automated diagnostic capabilities.Service Diagnostics with Copilot analyzes equipment issues, error codes, and symptoms to automatically generate comprehensive service tickets complete with intelligent diagnostic reports, suggested repair tasks, parts lists, and labor estimates—all based on manufacturer documentation and technical troubleshooting procedures. The system leverages manufacturer-specific service manual procedures and technical specifications when available, ensuring repairs follow OEM standards and best practices without technicians needing to manually search through documentation.The impact on service operations is immediate and measurable. What traditionally took technicians 30+ minutes of manual research and documentation now takes just a few minutes with AI-assisted diagnostics. This dramatic time savings means service teams can handle more tickets per day while improving first-time fix rates through better preparation and more accurate parts identification. The feature also enhances billing accuracy by automatically identifying all necessary parts and labor upfront, eliminating missed charges that hurt profitability.“Service Diagnostics with Copilot is the foundational AI capability that enables intelligent automation across our entire platform,” said Jake Oetinger, Product Engineering Manager at RUX Software. "We've built the infrastructure that will allow our agents to leverage AI to deliver smarter, faster outcomes for our customers. This launch represents our commitment to bringing enterprise-grade AI capabilities to equipment businesses in a way that's practical, powerful, and purpose-built for their operations."The feature works seamlessly across service tickets, planned maintenance, field service projects, and quotes, providing consistent AI-powered diagnostics throughout the entire service lifecycle. Professional HTML diagnostic reports can be shared directly with customers, clearly explaining issues, recommended repairs, safety considerations, and technical justifications, building trust and transparency in every service interaction.“Becoming AI-enabled fundamentally transforms how our customers operate,” said Natalie Lemke, CEO of RUX Software. “Service Diagnostics with Copilot delivers on our promise to engineer solutions that help equipment businesses operate with ironclad integrity. Our customers now have access to enterprise-grade AI capabilities that were previously out of reach for businesses in our verticals, giving them a competitive advantage in service quality, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.”Service Diagnostics with Copilot is available now to all RUX Service customers across all localizations where RUX is deployed. This launch marks RUX’s entry into the AI-powered software category and demonstrates the company’s commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to industrial equipment and field services businesses worldwide.About RUXRUX Software is a leading provider of ERP solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, empowering organizations to operate with ironclad integrity through purpose-built software. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and backed by over 30 years of expertise, RUX delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of Business Applications including Rentals, Service, and 30+ productivity and automation tools, all engineered to transform fragmented operations into unified, intelligent systems. By providing end-to-end visibility from quote to cash and connecting every asset to every dollar, RUX helps clients unlock revenue, automate manual processes, and make confident decisions that maximize profitability and operational efficiency.

