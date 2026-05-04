RUX Software Expands Global Reach, Bringing Its 12 Most Popular Apps to Seven New Markets Across Asia

Ahead of Directions ASIA, RUX launches native language support across seven new markets, making its most popular apps available to equipment rental businesses.

Partners can put our most popular apps in front of clients across Asia and have them feel immediately at home. It’s a straightforward change that makes a meaningful difference.” — Jake Oetinger, Product Engineering Manager at RUX Software

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RUX Software , a leading ISV delivering solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, today announced the expansion of its platform into seven new markets across Asia. Heading into the Directions ASIA trade show, RUX has released native localizations for Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea (Korean), Indonesia (Indonesian), and Thailand (Thai), bringing some of the most powerful tools from the RUX ecosystem to asset intensive businesses operating in some of the world’s fastest-growing economies.As Directions ASIA approached, RUX prioritized delivering language packs for its most popular apps, ensuring partners have what they need to support their clients across the region in their native languages.The right tools, in the right language, at the right time.For industrial equipment and commercial field service businesses across Asia, working in a familiar language makes a real difference day to day. RUX has responded by releasing language packs for its most popular apps so that users across the region can work in the language that comes naturally to them.With this release, RUX’s most popular apps are now fully localized and available across all seven markets, including:• Rentals• Service• Rental and Service Connector• Invoice and Statement Delivery• History and Statistics• Warehouse Dashboard• Advanced CRM• Sales Dashboard• Health Check• Financial Dashboard• Commissions• Advanced NotificationsRUX will continue to grow its localization portfolio in these markets. The highly anticipated Rentals Dashboard is next in line and will be added to the localized app list in the coming weeks, ensuring customers in Asia benefit from every new capability RUX brings to market.“We want our partners to be able to support their clients with confidence. Ensuring end users are able to work in their native language is a fundamental part of that, and we’re committed to continuing to expand what we offer in these markets,” said Natalie Lemke, CEO of RUX.Supporting partners with the tools their clients need.The new language packs cover a diverse set of markets, each with its own language. Users in South Korea will work in Korean, teams in Indonesia in Indonesian, and operators in Thailand in Thai, with the same app functionality available to customers everywhere else.The Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore are also included in this rollout, extending RUX’s support into markets where partners and their clients can now get up and running with familiar language settings from day one.“These localizations mean that partners can put our most popular apps in front of clients across Asia and have them feel immediately at home. It’s a straightforward change that makes a meaningful difference for the people using the software every day,” said Jake Oetinger, Product Engineering Manager at RUX Software.Availability.RUX localizations for Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, and Thailand are available now for all new and existing customers running Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central. For more information or to schedule a demo, visit www.ruxsoftware.com or contact us at info@ruxsoftware.com. If you’re headed to Ho Chi Minh City for Directions ASIA, be sure to stop by Booth S4 Level 3.About RUX.RUX Software is a leading ISV delivering solutions for industrial equipment and commercial field services businesses, empowering organizations to operate with ironclad integrity through purpose-built software. Built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and backed by over 30 years of expertise, RUX delivers a comprehensive ecosystem of Business Applications including Rentals, Service, and 30+ productivity and automation tools, all engineered to transform fragmented operations into unified, intelligent systems. By providing end-to-end visibility from quote to cash and connecting every asset to every dollar, RUX helps clients unlock revenue, automate manual processes, and make confident decisions that maximize profitability and operational efficiency.RUX. Engineered to fit, built to last.

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