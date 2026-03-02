Governor Stein Declares March 1 – 7 as Women in Construction Week

Gov. Josh Stein declared March 1-7 as Women in Construction Week to recognize the contributions of women in designing, building and maintaining our communities, infrastructure and economy. While it continues to be a male-dominated field, more women are entering construction professions and reducing the gender wage gap.

"I want to extend my gratitude to the female architects, engineers, designers, and contractors who strengthen the industry and help us build for the future,” said Governor Josh Stein. “It takes so many people working together to keep construction projects moving and our state’s infrastructure strong. "

According to the Institute for Women’s Policy Research, the number of women entering the construction field increased by 77.3 % from 2015 to 2024.

“I am exceedingly encouraged by the number of women who continue to influence and enhance the construction industry,” said NC Department of Administration Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza. “These women are paving the way for our future and setting an example for girls across our state who aspire to pursue STEM careers.”

According to recent data, women also have made significant strides in closing the gender wage gap in the construction industry. Based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, women in construction earn approximately 96-98% of the salaries that men do, which is significantly higher compared to the national average in other industries, where women are paid an average of 83-85% of men’s earnings.

While progress has been made, gender segregation continues to exist in the construction field. As noted in the 2018 Status of Women in NC: Employment and Earnings Report, reducing the disparity among women in male-dominated fields can be best resolved through advocacy and the promotion of paid internships, trainings, apprenticeships and recruitment of women in high-growth occupations such as construction. Doing so would help the current labor shortage and improve the economic outlook of North Carolina women and families across the state.

As the business manager for the state of North Carolina, the Department of Administration oversees the State Construction Office and Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses. For information on state construction projects, women employment and earnings in North Carolina, or to learn how you can do business with the state as a new construction firm, visit doa.nc.gov.

###

About NC DOA, the State Construction Office and Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses

The North Carolina Department of Administration acts as the business manager for North Carolina state government. Under the leadership of Secretary Gabriel J. Esparza, the department oversees government operations and advocacy programs for diverse segments of the state's population that have been traditionally underserved. The State Construction Office is committed to the planning, design and construction of state facilities, including the university and community college system. It also provides architectural and engineering services necessary to carry out improvements to all state buildings. The Office for Historically Underutilized Businesses (HUB) works to increase the number and type of businesses competing for state contracts, which helps government get the best value for taxpayer dollars.