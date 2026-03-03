Lee Sedol returns 10 years after AlphaGo to showcase ‘Agentic AI’

-Enhans hosts a global campaign to demonstrate AI's evolution into creative partner -The event features Lee Sedol building a game via voice-commanded AI agents

SF, CA, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Enhans (CEO Seung-hyun Lee ), an Agentic AI company for the enterprise, announced today that it will host a global campaign featuring Go Grandmaster Lee Sedol. Scheduled for Monday, March 9, at the Four Seasons Hotel Seoul, the showcase will focus on the commercialization of execution-driven AI.Commercializing agentic AI workflowsReturning to the exact venue where Lee played his historic 2016 match against DeepMind’s AlphaGo, the event highlights a major shift in artificial intelligence. Through this event, Enhans will present a technological turning point. This marks the commercialization of ‘Agentic AI workflows’ capable of immediate execution, built on a structured ontology layer that connects human intent to executable data objects and system actions. The event highlights how AI, which once shocked the world by competing against humans with immense computational power, has now evolved into a collaborative partner that executes and creates under human direction.Live demonstration of autonomous workflowsDuring the main event, Lee Sedol will take the stage for an unprecedented live demonstration with AI. Engaging with Enhans' AI agents, Lee will use simple voice commands to instantly create a Go game, reconfigure the Go model, and then play a match against the very game he just built. This will demonstrate how planning, executing, generating, and operating AI agents can autonomously build workflows to systematically orchestrate a user's intent with just a single spoken phrase.Officially sponsored by Anthropic, NVIDIA, and Microsoft (featuring its Azure cloud platform), the event will be broadcast live to audiences."10 years ago, AI proved it could outperform humans in a narrow task. Today, we demonstrate that AI can execute alongside humans across complex workflows.", said Seung-hyun Lee, CEO of Enhans. “This campaign marks a structural shift from conversational AI to execution driven AI. Enhans will continue advancing Ontology, Agentic AI, and Large Action Models as foundational standards for enterprise AI.”About EnhansFounded in 2021, Enhans is a leading AI OS company that automates workflows across vertical industries. The company is built on two core technologies: Ontology, which allows AI agents to grasp industry context, and Computer-Using Agent (CUA), an execution engine designed to navigate actual computer environments and see tasks through to completion. Through its agent-centric AI OS that combines deep understanding with reliable execution, Enhans is setting a new industry standard where AI acts and decides on its own.Demonstrating its global technical prowess in Commerce OS, Enhans was the sole Korean company selected for Palantir's 'Startup Fellowship' in May 2025. Furthermore, its next-generation AI agent model, "ACT-2," recently ranked at the top of the global web AI agent benchmark "Online-Mind2Web Leaderboard" alongside OpenAI, Google, and Anthropic. Notably, it achieved 1st place in DOM (Document Object Model) control and 1st place in the commerce sector, cementing its position as a global leader in agentic commerce AI.For more information, visit https://www.enhans.ai/

