March 2026

AZERBAIJAN, March 1 - To His Excellency Mr. Masoud Pezeshkian, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Dear Mr. President,

The news of the tragic death of Ayatollah Seyid Ali Khamenei, the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, has deeply saddened us.

In connection with this heavy loss, we extend our deepest condolences to you, to the family of the deceased,...

01 March 2026, 15:30

