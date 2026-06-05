Address on the occasion of the World Environment Day 2026

AZERBAIJAN, June 5 - Dear participants,

I extend my congratulations to all of you on the occasion of the World Environment Day.

Hosting these global celebrations for the first time in the region marks an important occasion for Azerbaijan. It reflects acknowledgment of Azerbaijan’s increasingly active role in raising environmental awareness at the international level and its contribution to collective efforts to protect our planet.

In the 21st century, environmental protection stands among shared responsibilities of the international community. Severe consequences of climate change increasing year by year, accelerating depletion of natural resources, including water, biodiversity loss, land degradation, pollution, extreme heat are among key interrelated processes that demand urgent measures.

The environmental challenges facing our planet have devastating impacts not only on ecosystems but also on sustainable development, public health, livelihood and prosperity of countries. The well-being of future generations depends on how effectively we address these challenges today.

In Azerbaijan, we take this responsibility seriously and are implementing large-scale initiatives in the field of environmental safeguarding. We are witnessing increasing frequency of both floods and droughts across the country. Water scarcity constitutes a serious concern not only for Azerbaijan but for the entire region. The decline in the level of the Caspian Sea approaching historic minimum level recorded over the past two centuries, is a clear indication of the severity of the problem.

The goal of a clean environment and a “green growth” country has been identified as one of the five key national priorities for Azerbaijan’s socio-economic development through 2030. In line with this priority, targeted efforts are being undertaken to enhance green spaces and forest areas, ensure the efficient use of water resources and sustainable energy sources, and establish modern infrastructure for waste management.

To preserve biodiversity, Azerbaijan is also expanding specially protected nature areas. The Hyrcanian forests, a unique forested massif which hosts many relicts, as well as regionally and locally endemic species of flora, is the first natural site in Azerbaijan inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

Regrettably, for nearly 30 years our territories that remained under occupation were subjected to ecocide and urbicide. This led to the disruption of ecological balance in these areas. In addition, the large number of landmines buried in the formerly occupied territories continues to cause serious environmental damage to this day.

Immediately after the liberation of its territories, Azerbaijan launched large-scale reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in its Garabagh and East Zangezur economic regions. Rebuilding infrastructure in line with the “smart city” and “smart village” concepts, green energy projects and modern technologies will contribute to the ecosystem restoration.

At the same time, Garabagh and East Zangezur, officially declared as green energy zones, offer strong renewable energy potential, including solar, wind, and hydropower resources. Developing green energy is among Azerbaijan’s policy priorities.

Dear participants,

Under the global call on: “Inspired by Nature. For Climate. For our Future” this year’s World Environment Day focuses on drawing attention to the urgent need to deepen nexus between climate action and nature.

Today, climate crisis transcends borders, making it imperative to enhance international cooperation. During its COP29 Chairmanship, Azerbaijan provided an important platform for climate diplomacy and multilateralism, as well as reinforced global solidarity building bridges between developing and developed countries. The “Baku breakthrough”, as Azerbaijan’s COP legacy, delivered historic decisions.

Since COP29, our climate leadership continued and, just two weeks ago, the 13th session of the World Urban Forum – the largest ever on record – was hosted by Azerbaijan. The event culminated in the adoption of the Baku Call to Action which emphasized the need for strengthened international cooperation and concrete action to promote sustainable, affordable and climate-resilient housing for all.

Azerbaijan will continue to play an active role in advancing the global environmental agenda by promoting multilateral cooperation with the aim of leaving future generations a green and sustainable legacy.

In conclusion, I wish every success to this event.

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 5 June 2026