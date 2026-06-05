Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,481 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,071 in the last 365 days.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani minifootball team

AZERBAIJAN, June 5 - 05 June 2026, 15:35

On June 5, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Azerbaijan national minifootball team on winning the European Minifootball Championship.

The First Vice-President shared the congratulatory message on her official Instagram account.

“I congratulate the Azerbaijan minifootball team on becoming the winners of the European Championship, and wish all members of our national team robust health, strength, energy, and new victories and achievements,” the post reads.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani minifootball team

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.