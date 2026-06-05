First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated Azerbaijani minifootball team
AZERBAIJAN, June 5 - 05 June 2026, 15:35
On June 5, First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva congratulated the Azerbaijan national minifootball team on winning the European Minifootball Championship.
The First Vice-President shared the congratulatory message on her official Instagram account.
“I congratulate the Azerbaijan minifootball team on becoming the winners of the European Championship, and wish all members of our national team robust health, strength, energy, and new victories and achievements,” the post reads.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.