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From Nawaf Salam, President of the Council of Ministers of the Lebanese Republic

AZERBAIJAN, June 5 - 05 June 2026, 15:18

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Excellency,

On the occasion of the Independence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan, I have the great pleasure of extending to you my sincere congratulations and to your people my best wishes for continued progress and prosperity.

I am fully confident that the existing ties of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lebanon will be further strengthened and developed for the benefit of our two peoples.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Nawaf Salam

President of the Council of Ministers of the Lebanese Republic

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From Nawaf Salam, President of the Council of Ministers of the Lebanese Republic

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