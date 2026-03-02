Rechat and Canva Unveil Strategic Integration to Transform Real Estate Data and Design

Agents can now send brokerage listing data directly into Canva, bridging the gap between property data and content creation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rechat , real estate’s first AI-powered unified operating system for modern brokerages and the industry’s only super app for agents, today announced a strategic integration with Canva , the world’s leading visual communication platform. With the new partnership, Rechat will power Canva with listing data, including high-resolution listing photography, property descriptions, and agent information directly into Canva’s design environment. Now, marketing teams and agents can send their Canva designs into Rechat with one click.“Real estate professionals need to move at the speed of the market without sacrificing quality,” said Chris Hadges, Head of Canva for Real Estate. “By integrating with Rechat, we are empowering agents to turn live property data into polished, on-brand marketing materials in minutes. This partnership brings together Rechat’s deep understanding of real estate workflows with Canva’s world class design infrastructure.”For years, agents have been forced to manually move data between disconnected systems to create listing collateral. This integration eliminates that extra work, creating a seamless bridge between Rechat’s data rich operating system and Canva’s enterprise design platform.“This is about removing friction from the creative process and meeting agents where they want to work,” said Shayan Hamidi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rechat. “By allowing our users to send Rechat’s listing data directly into Canva, we’re giving them the ability to create high quality marketing assets instantly.”This integration combines Rechat's AI-driven marketing automation with Canva's powerful visual AI, allowing brokerages and agents to create professional, on-brand marketing materials with unprecedented speed and ease. When an agent’s listing enters the MLS, brand approved designs are instantly created in Rechat. Property details, pricing, and photos can be transferred into Canva’s environment instantly, where they can leverage Canva’s AI-powered tools and extensive template library while maintaining full brand compliance.The technical synergy also provides brokerage leaders with a scalable way to maintain brand integrity. “Brokerages need enterprise design capabilities that match the sophistication of their brand while remaining accessible to every agent,” noted Audie Chamberlain, Vice President of Strategic Growth and Communications at Rechat. “Connecting Canva’s creative tools already loved by agents and their marketing teams to our data rich environment means marketing leaders can maintain brand control while giving agents the freedom to customize and launch their marketing at scale.”Agents can now create everything from social media posts and listing flyers to presentations and branded collateral using Canva while maintaining full brand compliance and consistency with their brokerage standards.The Canva integration is available now to all Rechat brokerage and team clients. For more information, and to schedule your demo today, visit rechat.ai/canva.About RechatRechat is real estate’s first AI-powered unified operating system (uOS) for modern brokerages and the industry’s only super app for agents. It was built to solve a persistent challenge for real estate professionals: managing their business across multiple disconnected platforms. Rechat includes a fully integrated Marketing Center, People Center, Deals Center, and AI Agent Assistant, Lucy. Agents and teams can manage leads, marketing, transactions, and communications from a single, unified operating system and super app, streamlining tasks and automating processes from start to finish of a deal. Learn more at rechat.aiAbout CanvaLaunched in 2013, Canva is the world’s leading all-in-one platform for visual communication and collaboration. Built to empower everyone to design, Canva serves the creative and design needs of enterprises, small businesses, consumers, and students in more than 190 countries worldwide. Whether you’re a novice taking your first steps in design, or a creative professional seeking powerful tools, Canva ensures users have what they need to transform an idea into something beautiful. Underpinned by the world's most comprehensive library of designer-made content, Canva is powered by a suite of products and proprietary AI tools that elevate how individuals and teams create, collaborate, and communicate with ease.

