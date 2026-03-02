SGS Expands Renault‑Aligned Rubber Testing Services to China

Technicians at work within SGS's Guangzhou-based rubber materials laboratory.

Guangzhou laboratory complements SGS’s broader automotive materials portfolio

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, has expanded its Renault‑aligned rubber material testing services to China through its laboratory in Guangzhou, extending capabilities established at its long-standing Renault-recognized laboratory in France.Building on more than 30 years of collaboration with Renault, SGS has transferred mature European methodologies, standardized execution practices and technical expertise to the local market to support OEMs and Tier‑1 suppliers. A technical audit validating testing proficiency confirmed high consistency between SGS results and those of Renault’s own laboratory, demonstrating compliance with Renault’s unified global accuracy and credibility standards.With this expansion, SGS operates the only rubber materials laboratory in China delivering testing activities aligned with Renault requirements, supporting manufacturers and suppliers engaged in Renault programs across the region. The Guangzhou laboratory complements SGS’s broader automotive materials portfolio, covering plastics, metals, coatings and more, and provides end‑to‑end technical support from raw material screening and formulation optimization through performance validation and environmental compliance.Localizing these capabilities in China enables faster testing cycles, greater result consistency and more efficient validation, helping suppliers meet OEM requirements and accelerate time‑to‑approval while improving overall supply‑chain responsiveness. For Renault and its supply base, the Guangzhou capability also enhances supply-chain efficiency while reducing cross‑regional testing costs and operational complexity.Find out more about SGS Automotive Materials Testing services.

Legal Disclaimer:

