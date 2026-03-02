Minister Willie Aucamp: 100 days in office statement

Members of the media, Fellow South Africans,

History has proven that South Africans are resilient and courageous. We are also a nation that is working hard to get this country to where it needs to be. We heard recently that South Africa has formally been removed from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in October last year, and we received a ratings upgrade for the first time in 25 years. This is just some of the examples showing that we are a nation that is capable of pulling ourselves up from under this socio-economic quagmire.

So, when the Honourable President called on me to lead the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment a little over a hundred days ago, I heeded the call without hesitation. I knew that the job would not be easy, but I also knew that South Africa needs decisive, credible and ethical leadership and people that are willing to serve, to take our country forward.

Owing to our country’s socio-economic dynamics, this Department often sits on the periphery of general, every day socio-economic discourse. Environmental protection is not about creating unnecessary barriers to make it harder for businesses to operate, nor is it about making it difficult for regular people to access and enjoy our natural resources. Rather, this department is key to unlocking some of the country’s biggest economic opportunities through its expansive portfolio of programmes and regulatory functions.

Our role is to protect, conserve, and sustainably manage South Africa’s natural resources while enabling inclusive economic growth job creation and environmental resilience.

