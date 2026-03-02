Infovista unveils VistaOne, its AI-enabled network & CX intelligence platform

Infovista Logo

Open, AI-enabled platform provides network and customer experience intelligence to help enterprises and CSPs turn data and insights into business outcomes

BARCELONA, SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infovista, the network and customer experience intelligence company, today unveiled VistaOne™, its open, AI-enabled platform that brings together network intelligence and customer experience intelligence. The platform is designed to help communication service providers and enterprises address common operational challenges by providing contextual, intent-driven insights across both domains.Organizations operating networks and managing customer journeys face similar challenges: fragmented data across multiple systems, difficulty correlating technical metrics with business outcomes, and limited ability to act on insights before they become outdated. VistaOne addresses these challenges by providing a unified data fabric with customer experience indicators, enabling teams to make informed decisions based on business intent rather than isolated data points."The primary challenge facing both our enterprise and CSP customers today is the inability to translate data into decisive business actions," said Rick Hamilton, CEO of Infovista. "VistaOne changes this equation. Whether you are managing network infrastructure or orchestrating customer journeys, the platform provides a single source of intelligence that connects operational data to business outcomes. VistaOne is not another layer of analytics. It gives every team, from engineering to customer care, the clarity they need to act with confidence and deliver measurable results."Platform approachVistaOne is engineered on four principles:• Democratize: Provide tailored, persona-based insights that break the silos between different teams, from network operations to customer care, based on their specific roles and objectives.• Enhance: Augment Infovista's proven portfolio of network lifecycle and customer journey solutions with AI capabilities that extend, rather than replace, current functionality. Innovate: Support secure integration with third-party systems through open APIs to integrate with existing multi-vendor stacks.• Accelerate: Automate and reduce the insight-to-action cycle to optimize networks and customer journeys in real-time.Two domains, shared methodologyVistaOne addresses two complementary domains:Network Intelligence provides end-to-end visibility and insights across the network lifecycle for CSPs and enterprises. This includes support for investment planning, infrastructure design, transformation validation, and ongoing assurance.Enterprise CX Intelligence delivers insights across the customer journey for enterprises, contact centers, and service providers, enabling organizations to model CX journeys, refine experience design, validate transformational initiatives, and proactively detect issues before they impact users.Both domains share a unified set of business imperatives: ensuring smart investment decisions, designing systems that deliver consistent performance, validating progress throughout transformation initiatives, and maintaining clear visibility into real-world outcomes. VistaOne treats network performance and customer experience not as separate disciplines, but as two expressions of the same underlying reality, bringing these requirements across both domains together under a single, cohesive platform.VistAI: the underlying AI frameworkVistaOne is powered by VistAI, an agentic AI framework that Infovista launched in January 2026. VistAI™ has encoded telecommunications and customer experience domain knowledge accumulated over more than 30 years of working with network operators and enterprises worldwide.VistAI operates through three functional profiles:• VistAI Ask enables users to query network or customer journey data using natural language and receive contextualized responses.• VistAI Automate supports automated workflows for tasks such as incident management and optimization, with governance controls and audit capabilities.• VistAI Monetize connects experience insights to revenue opportunities, supporting use cases such as quality-based promotions, network API monetization, and SLA management.Reported customer outcomesustomers leveraging solutions foundational to VistaOne—enhanced with AI and machine learning capabilities—have achieved measurable improvements, including:• Up to 60% reduction in mean time to resolution through improved observability and automated root cause analysis• 20% lower network build CAPEX via more accurate RF planning and optimized deployment recommendations• 28% reduction in drive test repetition through automation and AI-driven real-time test validation• 35% faster detection of enterprise-impacting issues through omnichannel journey monitoring, improving first-contact resolution and CSAT"With VistaOne, we are democratizing insights and analytics across the network lifecycle and the CX user journey by embedding 30 years of domain expertise into an agentic AI framework," said Muhannad AlAbweh, Chief Product Officer at Infovista. "In working with more than 1,000 CSPs and enterprises, the shared, fundamental challenge is making collected data useful for decision-making in the right context. VistaOne does not just surface problems; it orchestrates, predicts, and automates solutions before they impact users."Development roadmapVistaOne is a multi-phase initiative. At MWC26, Infovista introduces the platform with its first set of capabilities: access to cloudified Infovista’ solutions powered by VistAI. The roadmap includes incremental developments, with expanded integration capabilities planned for 2027 and 2028. This progressive delivery model allows customers to adopt new capabilities at their own pace and meet their evolving business and systems requirements.AvailabilityInfovista will demonstrate VistaOne and VistAI capabilities at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Barcelona. The company's booth is located in Hall 2, Stand 2B88. Additional information is available at www.infovista.com

