Antevia Networks and Benetel sign strategic partnership to accelerate scalable, mission-critical outdoor private 5G

READING, UNITED KINGDOM, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Antevia Networks™, the telecoms equipment vendor changing the economics of 5G private networks, today announced the signing of a strategic partnership with Benetel, an Irish manufacturer of O-RAN compliant radio units. The agreement follows successful integration testing of Benetel’s outdoor O-RU with Antevia’s 5G SHIFT™ private network platform, enabling customers to deploy high-performance outdoor coverage with simpler procurement, faster installation, and consistent operational outcomes.The combined solution brings together Benetel’s carrier-grade outdoor radio expertise with Antevia’s end-to-end private network platform and deployment approach designed to make private 5G predictable and repeatable across complex environments. Together, the companies will focus on helping system integrators, enterprises and public-sector organisations deploy mission-critical connectivity with greater confidence, clearer scope, and reduced time-to-service.“To date private 5G adoption has been held back by integration complexity, unclear responsibilities across multi-vendor stacks, and inconsistent real-world coverage outcomes,” said Simon Cosgrove, CEO of Antevia Networks. “This partnership with Benetel follows successful integration testing and marks a step-change in how we deliver outdoor private 5G, providing predictable, repeatable coverage with a solution that system integrators can deploy at pace and operate with confidence.”“Benetel’s outdoor O-RUs are built for performance and reliability in real-world conditions. By partnering with Antevia and validating integration with the 5G SHIFT platform, we’re making it easier for customers to adopt Open RAN private 5G with reduced risk and faster time-to-value,” said Adrian O’Connor, CEO, Benetel. “This agreement strengthens the ecosystem and gives enterprises and integrators a practical path to robust outdoor private 5G — with a combined solution that is simpler to deploy, simpler to operate, and engineered for consistent outcomes.”Key advantages for customers include:• De-risked outdoor Open RAN deployments through proven integration testing between Benetel outdoor O-RUs and Antevia’s 5G SHIFT platform• Faster time-to-coverage with a packaged, deployment-ready approach designed for repeatable field execution by system integrators• Predictable, repeatable coverage for mission-critical operations, helping customers plan with confidence and reduce on-site rework• Lower integration burden by aligning product roadmaps, support processes and deployment guidance across both companies• Procurement-friendly solution packaging, simplifying vendor management and accelerating project approvals• Operational simplicity with clear responsibility boundaries and streamlined lifecycle management, from commissioning to ongoing performanceAvailability and go-to-marketThe jointly validated outdoor solution is available immediately through Antevia Networks and approved channel partners. The companies will provide joint technical guidance, integration documentation and coordinated support to accelerate early deployments. The partnership will also support a shared go-to-market strategy in the UK and Europe, targeting outdoor and campus environments such as logistics hubs, utilities, ports, transport networks, industrial sites, public venues and smart-city deployments.About Antevia NetworksAntevia Networks™ delivers Open RAN-based private 5G networks designed to be easy to procure, fast to deploy and simple to operate. The company’s 5G SHIFT™ platform combines key network functions and deployment tooling to help enterprises and system integrators deliver predictable, repeatable coverage for business-critical and mission-critical connectivity.About BenetelWith its headquarters in Dublin, Ireland Benetel is a provider of O-RAN compliant radio solutions, delivering carrier-grade radio units designed for high performance, efficiency and reliability across demanding outdoor environments. Benetel supports the Open RAN ecosystem with products built to accelerate commercial deployments and reduce deployment complexity.Media contactsAntevia Networks: Richard Howson — richard@temono.comBenetel: Eliza Kalfa — ekalfa@benetel.com

