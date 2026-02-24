Beroe named on The Hackett Group's "50 to Know" List for 2025-2026

RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 24, 2026 – Beroe, the global leader in procurement decision intelligence, today announced that it has been named to The Hackett Group's 2025-2026 “50 to Know” list, as part of its annual assessment of the global procurement technology market.The program recognizes solution providers shaping the procurement technology market. The lists are compiled by The Hackett Group's Solution Intelligence analysts, formerly the Spend Matters™ analyst team. Vendor evaluation follows a rigorous, data-driven approach based on criteria, including technology capability, solution maturity, innovation, customer adoption, and overall market impact.For the 2025–2026 lists, The Hackett Groupevaluated approximately 220 procurement technology vendors globally. This year's evaluation reflects a rapidly evolving procurement technology landscape, with AI-enabled capabilities now widely embedded across platforms and solution categories. As organizations seek measurable outcomes from technology investments, differentiation is increasingly driven by how effectively providers translate innovation into practical, scalable results.Beroe’s AI-powered platform, Beroe Live.ai, centralizes procurement intelligence through modules such as Category Watch, Supplier Watch, Inflation Watch, and Risk Watch, supported by Abi, its AI assistant with a human-in-the-loop model. Over the past year, Beroe has advanced its AI-first strategy with the acquisitions of nnamu and Forestreet, and secured a $34 million investment to accelerate product innovation and strategic growth.“We are honored to be recognized by The Hackett Groupon its “50 Providers to Know” list of procurement providers,” said Vel Dhinagaravel, Founder and CEO at Beroe. “Our mission is to empower organizations with decision-grade intelligence that enables clear, confident action. At Beroe, we bring together AI, deep category expertise, and human-validated intelligence to help procurement teams anticipate change, manage risk, and unlock measurable value across the sourcing lifecycle. This recognition reflects the continued trust of our customers and partners, and the commitment of our teams to delivering innovation that drives real procurement outcomes.”Bertrand Maltaverne, Lead Analyst, Upstream Procurement at The Hackett Group, said: “Beroe is a 50 to Know for delivering critical market intelligence that helps procurement teams make better, faster sourcing decisions. Its AI-enabled platform, Beroe Live.ai, continuously captures and analyzes signals from thousands of structured and unstructured sources. Recent enhancements enable more proactive category and risk strategies.”Find the full lists and more information about The Hackett Group's procurement technology assessment program here: www.thehackettgroup.com/vendor-recognition About BeroeBeroe powers the decisions that drive procurement, from intelligence to execution. Building on 20 years of deep category experience, Beroe’s decision intelligence combines the benefits of cutting-edge AI with ‘human-in-the-loop’ expertise and is trusted by the world’s largest enterprises.To learn more, please visit: Beroeinc.com

