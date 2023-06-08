AIROI and Najhum Technologies announce a strategic partnership to fight climate change

AIROI and Najhum Technologies announce a strategic partnership

AIROI and Najhum Technologies announce a strategic partnership to bring climate change mitigation and carbon sequestration, including plastic waste management.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, USA, June 8, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AIROI and Najhum Technologies are proud to announce a strategic partnership to bring technology into the world of climate change mitigation and carbon sequestration, including plastic waste management.

Both organizations have a solid technological foundation. According to Mohamed Ubaid, founder and CEO of Najhum Technologies in the UAE, "We believe that by utilizing the best in AI, ML, and IOT, we have much to offer to the world in our race against time to stop climate change."

AIROI is a Silicon Valley based technology enterprise, with years of expertise in AI and ML, and in the forefront of several projects across the world, working towards ensuring climate mitigation and carbon emission reduction. "With Najhum Technologies, our first focus area, is the emission reduction caused by vehicles", says Vinod Vasudevan, Chief Revenue Officer at AIROI. “The focus on increasing the penetration of E-vehicles, resulting in a reduction of GHG and generation of carbon credits, is a shift in the right direction and the benefit of this shift, is passed on to the vehicle owner”.

This is the first stage in a long process to assure effective tracking of electric vehicles and the advantages of lowering global warming as part of a global push to track and monitor GHG from automobiles. With projects in agriculture, smart cities, energy analytics, waste management, plastic waste management, and other areas, AIROI is also at the forefront of the fight against climate change. Visit our Green Carbon wallet, a marketplace for buyers and sellers of Carbon and Plastic Credits, at www.green-carbon.ai to learn more.

Connect with us at www.airoi.com and join us in our efforts to make our home – Earth – a better place!