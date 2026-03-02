Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 03, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 03, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Athens Hocking Technical College

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Auglaize New Knoxville Local School District

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Brown Southwest Ohio Regional Development Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Champaign Tri-County Regional Jail

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Clark Southeastern Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit FFR

Clermont Village of Neville

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Crawford Village of Tiro

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Galion Port Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Cuyahoga Great Lakes Council of Governments

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Euclid City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Rocky River City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Erie Village of Castalia

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Fairfield Bloom Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Franklin Ohio Housing Finance Agency

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

The Ohio State University Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

555 West Goodale New Community Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Greene New Jasper Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Hamilton Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Basic Audit Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Henry Liberty Center Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Napoleon Area City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Hocking City of Logan

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Huron Western Reserve Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Huron County Transportation Improvement District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Huron County Development Council

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Basic Audit Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Lake Lakeland Foundation

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lawrence Woodland Union Cemetery

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Licking Lakewood Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Logan Indian Lake Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Lorain Clearview Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Lucas Hope Learning Academy of Toledo

7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Mahoning South Range Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Cardinal Joint Fire District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Medina Guilford Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Mercer Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Pickaway Madison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA

Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Shelby Village of Botkins

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA

City of North Canton

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Summit Revere Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority

4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Wood Village of Risingsun

Special Audit

12/1/2021 TO 10/23/2023 Special Audit FFR



