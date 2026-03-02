Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 03, 2026
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 03, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Athens
|Hocking Technical College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Auglaize
|New Knoxville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Brown
|Southwest Ohio Regional Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Champaign
|Tri-County Regional Jail
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Clark
|Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Clermont
|Village of Neville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Crawford
|Village of Tiro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Galion Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Cuyahoga
|Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Euclid City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Rocky River City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Erie
|Village of Castalia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Fairfield
|Bloom Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Franklin
|Ohio Housing Finance Agency
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|The Ohio State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|555 West Goodale New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Fulton
|Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Greene
|New Jasper Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Hamilton
|Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Basic Audit
|Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Harrison
|Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Henry
|Liberty Center Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Napoleon Area City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Hocking
|City of Logan
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron
|Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Huron County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Huron County Development Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Basic Audit
|Jefferson
|Jefferson Health Plan
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lake
|Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lawrence
|Woodland Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Licking
|Lakewood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Logan
|Indian Lake Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Lorain
|Clearview Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Lucas
|Hope Learning Academy of Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Mahoning
|South Range Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Cardinal Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Guilford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Mercer
|Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Pickaway
|Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|IPA
|Sandusky
|Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Shelby
|Village of Botkins
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark
|Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Audited as Part of Primary Government
|IPA
|City of North Canton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Summit
|Revere Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Tuscarawas
|Garaway Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Wood
|Village of Risingsun
Special Audit
12/1/2021 TO 10/23/2023
|Special Audit
|FFR
