Audit Advisory for Tuesday, March 03, 2026

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, March 03, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Athens Hocking Technical College
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Auglaize New Knoxville Local School District
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Brown Southwest Ohio Regional Development Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Champaign Tri-County Regional Jail
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Clark Southeastern Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit FFR
Clermont Village of Neville
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Crawford Village of Tiro
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Galion Port Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Cuyahoga Great Lakes Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Constellation Schools: Eastside Arts Academy
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Euclid City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Rocky River City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Erie Village of Castalia
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Fairfield Bloom Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Franklin Ohio Housing Finance Agency
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Transportation Research Center, Inc.
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Campus Partners for Community Urban Redevelopment
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
The Ohio State University Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
555 West Goodale New Community Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Fulton Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Greene New Jasper Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Hamilton Unified Purchasing Cooperative of the Ohio River Valley
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Basic Audit
Community Improvement Corporation of Lockland
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Ohio-Kentucky-Indiana Regional Council of Governments
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Harrison Harrison County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Henry Liberty Center Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Napoleon Area City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Hocking City of Logan
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron Western Reserve Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Huron County Transportation Improvement District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Huron Metropolitan Housing Authority
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Huron County Development Council
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Basic Audit
Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Steel Valley Regional Transit Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Lake Lakeland Foundation
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lawrence Woodland Union Cemetery
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Licking Lakewood Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Logan Indian Lake Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Lorain Clearview Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Lucas Hope Learning Academy of Toledo
7/1/2023 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Mahoning South Range Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Cardinal Joint Fire District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Medina Guilford Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Mercer Mercer County Joint Township Community Hospital
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Ohio and Lee Township Water and Sewer Authority
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Pickaway Madison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures IPA
Sandusky Gibsonburg Exempted Village School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Shelby Village of Botkins
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Community Improvement Corporation of North Canton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Audited as Part of Primary Government IPA
City of North Canton
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Stark Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Summit Revere Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Tuscarawas Garaway Local School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit
Tuscarawas County Metropolitan Housing Authority
4/1/2024 TO 3/31/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Wood Village of Risingsun
Special Audit
12/1/2021 TO 10/23/2023		 Special Audit FFR

