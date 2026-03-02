Jargo Now Accepting New Clients for Controller, CFO, and Advisory Services in Boca Raton, FL

Jargo provides premium-level controller, CFO, and financial advisory services to businesses in Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, and South Florida.

CPA-led firm brings 16 years of C-suite financial leadership to established South Florida businesses seeking premium accounting support

We look at a company's full financial picture before recommending a scope of service. Every business has different needs depending on where they are in their growth.” — John Long

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jargo , an accounting and financial advisory firm, is now accepting new clients for its premium-level controller , CFO, and advisory services. The firm, founded by CPA and finance executive John Long, provides financial strategy, controller support, tax planning, and business tax services to established companies across Boca Raton, Palm Beach County, and the broader South Florida region.The announcement comes as demand for outsourced financial leadership continues to grow among mid-market businesses. According to industry analyses, small and mid-sized companies increasingly recognize that hiring a full-time CFO or controller may not align with their budget or stage of growth, yet they require the same caliber of financial oversight that larger organizations maintain in-house. Jargo positions itself to fill that gap by delivering controller and CFO services in Boca Raton to companies that have outgrown basic bookkeeping but are not yet ready to build a full internal finance department."We work with business owners who understand that financial strategy directly affects their ability to grow, manage risk, and make sound operational decisions," said John Long, Founder and CPA at Jargo. "These are companies that need more than someone processing transactions. They need a financial partner who has sat in the executive seat and understands what it takes to scale a business."Long brings a professional background that combines academic preparation with extensive operational experience. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The Citadel, a Bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Florida Atlantic University, and a Master's degree in Commerce Crime from George Washington University. Over the course of 16 years, Long served as CFO and later Executive Vice President of a promotional products brokerage, where he was responsible for financial strategy, banking relationships, business expansion, and the development of new service lines. He has also worked independently as a fractional CFO, providing accounting, bookkeeping, tax planning, payroll processing, income tax preparation, auditing, reviews, and estate planning services.Jargo's service model is structured around controller-level and CFO-level engagements rather than hourly bookkeeping. The firm's controller services include oversight of financial reporting, accounts management, and internal controls, functions that many growing businesses struggle to manage without dedicated staff. At the CFO level, Jargo provides strategic financial planning, cash flow analysis, banking and lender coordination, and guidance on business decisions that carry financial implications.Tax planning and business tax services represent another core component of the firm's offerings. Rather than approaching tax preparation as a once-a-year compliance task, Jargo integrates tax strategy into its ongoing advisory relationships. This approach reflects a broader trend among accounting firms that serve owner-operated businesses, where proactive tax planning throughout the fiscal year can yield materially different outcomes than reactive filing.For businesses considering engagement, the onboarding process begins with an assessment of the company's current financial operations, reporting needs, and strategic objectives. This initial evaluation allows Jargo to determine the appropriate level of service, whether that involves regular controller oversight, periodic CFO advisory, or a combination of both. The firm works with clients on an ongoing basis rather than through one-time project engagements, providing continuity that mirrors the experience of having an in-house finance executive.South Florida's business environment, characterized by a concentration of privately held companies, service-based enterprises, and growing firms attracted by the region's economic climate, creates consistent demand for the type of financial leadership Jargo provides. Many business owners in the Boca Raton and Palm Beach County area operate companies that generate sufficient revenue to require sophisticated financial management but face challenges attracting and retaining full-time senior finance professionals in a competitive labor market.Jargo is located at 1489 W Palmetto Park Rd, Suite 500-110, Boca Raton, FL 33486. Business owners and decision-makers interested in the firm's controller, CFO, and advisory services can contact the firm directly to schedule an initial consultation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.