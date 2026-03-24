Jackrabbit Accounting Now Offering Small Business Bookkeeping, Financial Strategy, and Advisory Services in Chandler, AZ

Former Big 4 auditor and homebuilding finance director Sean Larsen, CPA, MBA, launched Jackrabbit Accounting to bring corporate-level financial oversight to small businesses in Chandler, Arizona and the greater Phoenix area.

CPA-led firm with Big 4 audit training and corporate finance experience is now accepting clients across the East Valley and Greater Phoenix.

We look at your recent activity, set a flat monthly rate, and that is what you pay. If volume changes significantly, we have a conversation. There are no hourly invoices.” — Sean Larsen

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jackrabbit Accounting , a CPA-led accounting firm based at 1100 N. Priest Drive in Chandler, Arizona, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, controller services, and fractional CFO support. The firm serves small businesses across Chandler, the East Valley, and the greater Phoenix metropolitan area.Founded by Sean Larsen, a licensed CPA and MBA who spent more than a decade in corporate finance and public accounting, the firm offers small business bookkeeping alongside financial strategy and advisory work designed to help owners understand what their numbers mean and make informed decisions based on accurate data.The announcement comes as demand for outsourced accounting services continues to grow among small and mid-size businesses. Many owners who managed their own books during early growth stages find that increasing transaction volume, more complex job costing, and lender reporting requirements eventually exceed what they can handle on their own. At the same time, hiring a full-time controller or finance director is often not financially practical for businesses with fewer than 50 employees.Jackrabbit Accounting is structured to fill that gap. Monthly bookkeeping services start at $200 per month, with flat-rate pricing based on a client's monthly expense volume. The firm also provides catch-up bookkeeping for businesses with backlogs, QuickBooks Online setup and cleanup, bill payment, invoicing, 1099 preparation, budgeting, cash flow forecasting, and fractional CFO services."Most of the business owners I work with are not looking for someone to just categorize transactions," said Sean Larsen, Founder of Jackrabbit Accounting. "They want to know which jobs made money, whether they can afford to hire, and why revenue is up but their bank account feels tight. That is the kind of work I spent my career doing at a much larger scale, and it is exactly what I bring to every engagement here."New clients begin with a consultation during which Larsen reviews the business's current financial situation, assesses the condition of existing books, and provides a flat-rate quote. For businesses that are behind on their bookkeeping, the firm completes catch-up work as a standalone project before transitioning into ongoing monthly service. Each month, the firm reconciles bank and credit card accounts, categorizes transactions, verifies entries against bank feeds, and delivers financial statements. At year-end, a clean, organized file is prepared for the client's tax accountant.The firm's Chandler bookkeeping and financial advisory services are particularly relevant to industries with project-based revenue, complex cost structures, or multi-location operations. Larsen's background includes several years as Director of Finance for a division of a publicly traded homebuilder and as a Controller at another large homebuilding company, where he tracked production, managed budgets, analyzed job costs, and worked across departments including sales, purchasing, and land acquisitions.Larsen began his career as an auditor at a Big 4 public accounting firm, where he worked with clients ranging from local real estate portfolio owners to Fortune 500 companies. That experience established a discipline around GAAP compliance and financial accuracy that he applies to every client file. He holds a CPA license in Arizona, an MBA, and is a certified QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor.Jackrabbit Accounting works with contractors, home builders, skilled trades operators, real estate investors, restaurants, franchise owners, professional service firms, and other small businesses. The firm operates on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts and maintains a 24-hour response time on business days.Business owners in Chandler, the East Valley, or Greater Phoenix who are interested in learning more can request a consultation through the firm's website or by phone.

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