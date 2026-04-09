Long Beach Contractor and Trades Bookkeeping Specialist, TradeBuilt Accounting Company, Now Accepting New Clients

TradeBuilt Accounting, a CPA-led firm in Long Beach, provides monthly bookkeeping and tax services built specifically for contractors and trades businesses.

Michael Garr, a licensed CPA and founder of TradeBuilt Accounting Company, opens his Long Beach practice to new trade and contractor clients.

We keep the books current every month so that when it's time to file, there's nothing to reconstruct and nothing gets missed.” — Michael Garr

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 9, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- TradeBuilt Accounting Company , a CPA-led accounting practice based in Long Beach, California, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, tax preparation, and advisory services. The firm works exclusively with contractors, skilled trades, and service-based businesses across Long Beach, the South Bay, and Greater Los Angeles.Founded by Michael Garr, a licensed CPA with more than ten years of experience in accounting, the firm provides contractor and trades bookkeeping and tax in Long Beach under a single practice. Services include monthly bookkeeping with bank and credit card reconciliation, transaction categorization, and financial statement delivery. The firm also prepares business tax returns and personal tax returns, handles catch-up bookkeeping for businesses with months or years of backlogged records, and represents clients in IRS matters including notices and audits.The decision to accept new clients comes as demand for outsourced bookkeeping continues to grow among small and midsize businesses. For trade businesses in particular, the challenge is not a lack of revenue but a lack of financial infrastructure. Contractors, plumbers, electricians, and similar operators frequently reach six- and seven-figure annual revenue without any formal bookkeeping system in place. When tax season arrives, owners are left reconstructing a full year of financial activity from bank statements and memory, a process that routinely results in missed deductions and higher tax bills."Most of the trade business owners I sit down with aren't starting from a bad set of books. They're starting from no books at all," said Michael Garr, CPA and founder of TradeBuilt Accounting Company. "The business grew faster than the back office, and by the time they get to me, they've already been overpaying on taxes for years without realizing it."TradeBuilt Accounting addresses this gap by combining contractor bookkeeping and tax preparation within the same firm. Because the same CPA maintaining the books throughout the year is also preparing the return, deductions are documented as they occur rather than identified retroactively. Equipment purchases, subcontractor payments, vehicle expenses, and material costs are tracked and categorized monthly, which means the financial records are tax-ready before filing season begins.The firm serves general contractors, electricians, plumbers, HVAC companies, landscapers, roofers, painters, cleaning companies, and other service-based operations. Garr noted that the firm's exclusive focus on blue-collar service businesses allows it to recognize common financial patterns across these industries, including seasonal cash flow fluctuations, job costing requirements, and the mix of subcontractor and direct labor expenses that characterize most trade operations.New clients begin with a consultation in which Garr reviews the current state of the business's financial records, identifies any backlog that needs to be addressed, and provides a flat-rate quote for ongoing monthly service. The firm uses QuickBooks Online as its primary accounting platform and configures each client's account to match the way their business operates. Monthly bookkeeping starts at $200, with the rate determined by the business's monthly expense volume. Business tax returns start at $1,200, and personal tax returns start at $500.The Long Beach accounting firm operates on a month-to-month basis with no long-term contracts. Garr works directly with each client rather than delegating to junior staff, an approach he describes as advisory rather than transactional. Clients have direct access to their CPA for questions about equipment purchases, hiring decisions, and other financial planning matters throughout the year.Beyond tax preparation and monthly bookkeeping, the firm offers payroll system setup and training, tax planning and strategy sessions, and IRS representation. All services are available individually or alongside a monthly bookkeeping engagement.TradeBuilt Accounting Company is located at 6621 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Suite 230, Long Beach, CA 90803. Business owners interested in scheduling a consultation can reach the firm by phone, email, or through the contact form on its website. The firm responds to all inquiries within one business day.

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