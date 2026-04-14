Speak Easy Financial Services Now Offering Small Business Bookkeeping and Advisory Services in Jacksonville, FL

Speak Easy Financial Services is a Jacksonville, Florida bookkeeping firm now accepting new small business clients for monthly bookkeeping, catch-up services, and financial advisory across the First Coast and Northeast Florida.

The veteran-owned firm is accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, catch-up work, payroll support, and fractional CFO services across Northeast Florida.

We price our bookkeeping services as a flat monthly rate so there are no surprises. You know what you're paying before we start any work.” — Shawn Harvey

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, April 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Speak Easy Financial Services , a veteran-owned bookkeeping firm based in Jacksonville, Florida, is now accepting new clients for monthly bookkeeping, backlog catch-up, and financial advisory engagements. The firm serves small businesses across Jacksonville, the First Coast, and Northeast Florida, with services starting at $200 per month.Founded in 2021 by Shawn Harvey, a former Marine Corps financial analyst, the firm provides small business bookkeeping and advisory services in Jacksonville, FL, including transaction categorization, bank and credit card reconciliation, monthly financial statements, accounts payable management, sales tax filing, 1099 preparation, and QuickBooks Online setup. Clients also have access to external controller and fractional CFO support for higher-level financial planning and analysis.The announcement comes as demand for outsourced accounting services continues to grow among small businesses nationwide. A significant number of small business owners lack dedicated accounting staff and rely on outside providers to maintain accurate books, file taxes on time, and make informed financial decisions. For many, the decision to outsource is driven by months or even years of neglected bookkeeping that has created compliance risks and limited visibility into business performance.Speak Easy Financial Services specializes in catching up businesses that have fallen behind on their books, whether the backlog spans a few months or several years. The firm reconciles all accounts, categorizes transactions, and coordinates directly with the client's CPA to ensure tax returns can be filed. Once the catch-up engagement is complete, most clients transition to ongoing monthly service."A lot of business owners reach out when they're already behind, and the first thing I tell them is that it's fixable," said Shawn Harvey, Owner of Speak Easy Financial Services. "We get the books cleaned up, hand everything to their CPA in good shape, and then keep it current going forward so they never end up in that situation again."Harvey brings more than ten years of accounting experience to the firm. He served as a financial analyst in the Marine Corps, where he managed unit budgets of approximately $5 million per year. After leaving the military in 2015, he worked as a government contractor supporting the Navy's accounting system migration as a subject matter expert, handled accounting for Special Operations Command Pacific, and served as project coordinator overseeing 15 facility maintenance contracts in Hawaii. He holds the Advanced QuickBooks Online ProAdvisor certification and has spent the last two years working as a QuickBooks Live expert, gaining exposure to businesses across a wide range of industries.The firm's Jacksonville bookkeeping, payroll, and advisory services are structured around flat monthly pricing based on each client's average monthly expense volume. This model gives business owners a predictable cost without hourly billing. Payroll setup and training through QuickBooks Online Payroll starts at $300, and QuickBooks Online setup and training starts at $400.Small business bookkeeping clients work directly with Harvey, and the firm maintains a same-day response policy for all calls, texts, and emails. New clients can request a quote through the firm's website or by contacting the office directly. Most engagements begin within a few days of the initial consultation.Additional information about services, pricing, and client results is available at the firm's website.

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