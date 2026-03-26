AI Implementation Gap Widens as One in Three Americans Plan to Start a Business

Dr. Elisa Janson Jones is a Western Colorado–based AI strategist and founder of Sovereign+ LLC. She developed the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ framework to help entrepreneurs and small businesses implement AI with clarity, structure, and confidence. Prompt & Circumstance: The Definitive Guide to using AI for Confident, Consistent Performance with The C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ provides expert guidance to AI literacy and ethical use.

New C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ framework helps solopreneurs move from AI experimentation to confident, structured implementation.

AI doesn’t create competitive advantage by default. Strategy does. Without a structured plan, AI becomes noise instead of leverage.” — Dr. Elisa Janson Jones

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As entrepreneurship accelerates across the United States, a widening gap is emerging between AI awareness and AI execution, according to AI strategist Dr. Elisa Janson Jones, founder of Sovereign+ LLC.A 2025 Intuit QuickBooks survey of more than 3,000 U.S. adults found that one in three Americans plans to start a business or side hustle in 2026. More than 60 percent of those aspiring founders reported plans to use AI tools to launch their ventures. Meanwhile, Zoom research estimates that 29.8 million U.S. solopreneurs contribute approximately $1.7 trillion to the national economy — nearly seven percent of GDP.The appetite for AI is clear. The strategy is not.“The gap isn’t awareness — most business owners know AI matters,” said Dr. Jones. “The gap is implementation. Solopreneurs are overwhelmed by tool options, paralyzed by uncertainty, and spending more time questioning their approach than executing it.”Recent reporting from Fortune and USA Today highlights a broader economic backdrop: companies restructuring around AI-driven efficiencies, while financial analysts debate how automation will reshape employment patterns. As barriers to business formation fall, more professionals are choosing independent paths — often with AI positioned as a foundational tool.However, industry analysis increasingly suggests that access to AI tools alone does not translate into competitive advantage. Without structured integration, experimentation often replaces execution.To address what she describes as an implementation gap, Dr. Jones developed the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ — a four-phase methodology organized around Clarity, Alignment, Leverage, and Manifest. The framework is detailed in her book Prompt & Circumstance : The Definitive Guide to Using AI for Confident, Consistent Performance with The C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™.Unlike one-size-fits-all AI roadmaps, the model adapts to each organization’s operational constraints and growth priorities. For one business, AI integration may streamline client acquisition. For another, it may optimize outreach systems, refine market positioning, strengthen financial visibility, or reduce administrative load. The emphasis is targeted leverage — deploying AI precisely where it improves execution while preserving human judgment where it matters most.“Confidence doesn’t come from downloading more tools,” Dr. Jones added. “It comes from knowing exactly where AI supports your revenue model — and where it doesn’t. When founders operate with a plan, they move faster and stop second-guessing every decision.”Sovereign+ LLC provides corporate AI strategy and training engagements for organizations seeking structured, repeatable implementation models. Dr. Jones is available for interviews, executive workshops, and corporate strategy sessions focused on closing the AI implementation gap and building high-confidence adoption systems.About Sovereign+ LLCSovereign+ LLC is a strategic ecosystems training & consulting firm specializing in AI, instruction, and training, founded by Dr. Elisa Janson Jones. The firm delivers AI strategy, training, and implementation frameworks to solopreneurs, nonprofits, and mid-size organizations. Dr. Jones holds an EdD in Instructional Design and an MBA in Strategy and brings more than 20 years of experience bridging education and technology, including leadership roles in EdTech product management, nonprofit, and education. She is the author of Prompt & Circumstance and creator of the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ framework.

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