Western Colorado Strategist Shares Compliant AI Use Cases at Women's Business Conference before Colorado AI Act Deadline

Dr. Elisa Janson Jones, creator of the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ framework, will address strategic AI use at the Women in Business Conference in Grand Junction on March 11, 2026.

Dr. Jones to teach structured framework for using AI strategically, effectively, and ethically, with compliant AI use cases ahead of Colorado’s AI Act deadline.

Organizations don’t need more AI hype. They need a disciplined way to evaluate which use cases are strategic, compliant, and worth implementing.” — Dr. Elisa Janson Jones

FRUITA, CO, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Colorado businesses prepare for new artificial intelligence regulations taking effect this summer, AI strategist Dr. Elisa Janson Jones will present a framework for identifying compliant and strategic AI use cases at the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce’s 6th Annual Women in Business Conference on March 11, 2026.The Colorado AI Act, signed into law in 2024, takes effect on June 30, 2026. The legislation establishes requirements for organizations that deploy high-risk artificial intelligence systems in consequential decision-making. For many small and mid-sized businesses across the Western Slope, the approaching deadline raises practical questions about how to integrate AI responsibly while continuing to grow.Dr. Jones’s session will focus not on tool demonstrations, but on decision clarity. Attendees will be introduced to the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ — a four-phase methodology covering Clarity, Alignment, Leverage, and Manifest — designed to help individuals and organizations evaluate where AI belongs in their operations and where human oversight remains essential.“Business owners don’t just need more AI tools,” said Dr. Jones, who holds an EdD in Instructional Design and an MBA in Strategy. “They need a structured way to determine which use cases are strategic, which are compliant, and which introduce unnecessary risk. My goal is to give attendees a framework they can apply immediately — even in a short session.”The presentation will explore how organizations can:• Identify low-risk, high-leverage AI applications• Distinguish between automation and consequential decision systems• Align AI use with business goals and ethical guardrails• Reduce experimentation fatigue through structured evaluationRather than offering a one-size-fits-all roadmap, the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ is designed to support consistent, responsible AI use across students, solopreneurs, and established organizations. The framework is detailed in Dr. Jones’s book Prompt & Circumstance: The Definitive Guide to Using AI for Confident, Consistent Performance with The C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™.“Compliance and competitiveness are not opposing forces,” Dr. Jones added. “When organizations evaluate AI intentionally, they build systems that are both ethical and effective. And no two businesses could or should have the same strategic goals when incorporating AI. That's the beauty of leading with strategic thinking first: you take out the guesswork.”The Women in Business Conference, presented by Timberline Bank and hosted by the Fruita Area Chamber of Commerce, will be held at the Colorado Mesa University Ballroom from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on March 11, 2026. The event brings together students, entrepreneurs, professionals, and emerging leaders from across the Grand Valley.Dr. Jones is available for regional workshops, corporate strategy sessions, and media interviews focused on structured AI implementation and ethical adoption frameworks.About Dr. Elisa Janson JonesDr. Elisa Janson Jones is a Western Colorado–based AI strategist, author, and speaker with more than 20 years of experience bridging education and technology. She is the creator of the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™ framework and founder of Sovereign+ LLC , a strategic AI consulting firm serving entrepreneurs and mid-sized organizations.

