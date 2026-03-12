AI Layoffs Push Record Numbers Into Solopreneurship, Few Have a Plan for What Comes Next

Dr. Elisa Janson Jones creates frameworks and strategies that work.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Recent reporting from Fortune and USA Today highlights a growing shift in the labor market as companies restructure around artificial intelligence. In February, Block announced approximately 4,000 job cuts, with leadership citing AI-driven efficiencies as a contributing factor. Other major employers have similarly referenced automation and productivity gains as part of broader workforce reductions.At the same time, financial analysts are debating the long-term labor impact of AI. A recent market analysis from J.P. Morgan Asset Management noted that while AI may drive productivity growth, questions remain about how automation will reshape employment patterns across sectors.For many professionals, this uncertainty is accelerating a move toward independent work. Yet a January 2026 Forbes analysis warns that a widening AI skills gap among solopreneurs could create a “two-speed” entrepreneurial economy. Founders who embed AI into daily execution may operate with the effective capacity of small teams, while those who do not risk margin pressure, slower iteration, and reduced competitiveness.AI strategist Dr. Elisa Janson Jones argues that the central issue is not access to tools but the absence of structured implementation.“It’s a profound misalignment,” said Dr. Jones. “We are asking professionals to compete with AI while giving them no framework for collaborating with it. No training. No decision architecture. No guardrails. Displaced professionals are expecting to build new ventures with AI while lacking structured training and decision frameworks.”According to the Forbes report, many SMEs and solopreneurs lack confidence in adopting and integrating AI effectively. Experts continually emphasize that founders do not need more abstract education about AI. They need to redesign specific workflows, assign AI-defined roles, and establish guardrails for use.Dr. Jones contends that without a structured decision-making system, AI adoption becomes fragmented and overwhelming. “We are asking entrepreneurs to ‘use AI’ without helping them determine where it belongs in their business model,” she said. “Without prioritization, AI introduces more noise than leverage.”To address the widening divide between AI curiosity and meaningful implementation, Dr. Jones created the C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™. Organized into four phases—Clarity, Alignment, Leverage, and Manifest—the methodology replaces scattered experimentation with a structured execution pathway. The framework, detailed in Prompt & Circumstance: The Definitive Guide to Using AI for Confident, Consistent Performance with The C.A.L.M. AI Navigator™, provides a customized planning system rather than a universal list of recommended tools. Unlike one-size-fits-all roadmaps , the model adapts to each business’s operational constraints. For some founders, AI integration may streamline customer acquisition. For others, it may optimize outreach systems, refine positioning, accelerate content production, or strengthen financial analysis. The objective is targeted implementation—deploying AI where it meaningfully improves execution and conserves founder bandwidth.“Confidence comes from clarity,” Dr. Jones added. “When solopreneurs know exactly how AI supports their revenue model—and where human judgment remains essential—they move faster, experiment more intelligently, and avoid decision paralysis. ‘Just use AI’ is not a strategy. It never was.”Dr. Jones is available for interviews on why AI disruption is outpacing professional preparedness, how workforce displacement is quietly fueling unstable entrepreneurship, and why most AI adoption efforts fail before they begin. She offers a contrarian perspective: the crisis is not technological acceleration, but the absence of strategic navigation. Media inquiries and booking information appear below.

