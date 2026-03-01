Governor Abbott Statement On Iranian Action

TEXAS, March 1 - March 1, 2026 | Austin, TX | Press Release | Proclamation

AUSTIN — Governor Greg Abbott released the following statement on President Trump’s decisive action against the Iranian regime:

“Texas stands with President Trump in sending a clear message to Iran: its aggression toward America and the West will no longer be tolerated.

These joint operations with our allies in the Middle East are a clear demonstration of American resolve to neutralize threats from rogue regimes that endanger our troops, our allies, and global stability.

The Iranian people deserve to be free from the radical dictatorship that has held them captive for too long.

I have directed the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas National Guard to ramp up surveillance and patrols at key sites—including our vital energy facilities, ports, and southern border. Texas is working closely with our federal partners to protect Texans and our critical assets from potential threats of retaliation.