First Lady Cecilia Abbott, OneStar Foundation Announce Recipients Of The 42nd Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards

TEXAS, March 11 - March 11, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, today announced the recipients of the 42nd Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards, honoring individuals, groups, and organizations whose volunteer service is strengthening communities and inspiring others across Texas. Presented in collaboration with OneStar Foundation, the awards recognize exceptional leadership, dedication, and impact through service over the past year.

“I am honored to recognize this year’s Governor’s Volunteer Awards recipients as Texans whose commitment to service is making a lasting difference,” said First Lady Cecilia Abbott. “Their dedication reminds us that service has the power to unite communities, uplift neighbors, and inspire others to step forward. It is a privilege to celebrate these individuals, families, and organizations whose commitment to service reflects the very best of the Texas spirit.”

“These awardees demonstrate the extraordinary impact that service can have not only on communities, but on the people who serve alongside one another,” said Chris Bugbee, President and CEO of OneStar Foundation. “By sharing their stories, we hope to encourage more Texans to get involved, build connections across differences, and take action to strengthen their communities through service.”

Across Texas, volunteers play a vital role in bringing people together, addressing critical community needs, and empowering individuals to take action on issues they care about. The Governor’s Volunteer Awards elevate these stories of service, highlighting how volunteering bridges divides, creates meaningful change, and strengthens the fabric of communities statewide.

Administered by the OneStar Foundation, the Governor’s Volunteer Awards serve as the state’s highest recognition for volunteer service, shining a spotlight on the many ways Texans give back through their time, talents, and leadership.

Award recipients will be recognized during National Volunteer Month in April at a special reception hosted at the Texas Governor’s Mansion.

The recipients of the 42nd Annual Governor’s Volunteer Awards are:

Larry Dolan (Dallas): Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award For nearly three decades, Larry Dolan has been a steady voice for children in Dallas’ child welfare system. As Dallas CASA’s longest-serving volunteer since 1997, he has advocated for more than one hundred children, ensuring their needs and wishes are heard in court and helping secure safe, permanent homes. Larry also mentors new volunteers, generously sharing his experience and compassion. One of his most powerful impacts came full circle when a former child he supported returned as a CASA volunteer—still remembering Larry by name. His dedication continues to shape young lives and inspire others to serve.

Dave Freriks (Lubbock): Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award Since retiring in 1995 after over 30 years with the U.S. Secret Service, Dave Freriks has served nearly three decades as the volunteer Disaster Services Coordinator for The Salvation Army in the Texas South Plains. He has built and trained a network of responders who have supported almost 700,000 people affected by fires, floods, tornadoes, and emergencies in Texas and throughout the South. Dave has also contributed 30 years of service as a Salvation Army board member and is a key leader in Lubbock’s Lions Club and Red Kettle Campaign, helping raise more than $5 million. His steady leadership, compassion, and presence have made him a trusted force for good in West Texas.

Darrell Rodenbaugh (Plano): Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award Darrell Rodenbaugh started volunteering with North Texas Performing Arts 19 years ago and has devoted over a decade of full-time service to the organization, leading its transformation into the nation’s largest youth theatre organization. Under his volunteer leadership, NTPA has grown twelvefold, expanded to five locations, and now serves more than 11,000 students annually. Darrell has developed innovative programs in youth protection, character leadership, and artist employment and he has led teams raising millions in philanthropic support. His hands-on commitment ranges from designing curricula to constructing light rigging and seating systems in new theaters. Darrell’s work has created lasting opportunities for young performers and strengthened arts communities across North Texas.

Timothy Stroud (Houston): Governor’s Lifetime Achievement Award Motivated by the loss of his father, a police officer killed in the line of duty, Timothy Stroud founded the Killeen Police Department Law Enforcement Assistance Fund in 2006. The entirely volunteer-run fund has provided over $1.4 million in direct support to officers, civilian staff, and families facing crisis. Tim also leads impactful programs for veterans through Stay Tuned for Vets, offering arts-based mental health support, equine therapy, and large-scale community resource events. His leadership with Operation Turkey Houston helps deliver more than 11,000 Thanksgiving meals annually. Tim’s compassion and service continue to strengthen and uplift vulnerable families across Texas.

Asvini Thivakaran (Round Rock): First Lady’s Rising Star Award A nationally recognized youth environmental leader, Asvini Thivakaran began advocating for battery recycling in second grade, collecting more than 65,000 batteries and inspiring the City of Round Rock to adopt a permanent program that has now diverted over 100,000 batteries from landfills. She later founded Electrify Your Thoughts to expand STEM opportunities for underserved students, partnering with Title I schools to reach more than 1,000 young people and mentor over 100 science fair participants. Her students have advanced to regional competitions with high honors. Asvini’s work blends environmental stewardship, education, and youth empowerment, shaping the next generation of scientists and leaders.

John R. Dunn, Jr. (Kerrville): Volunteer of the Year Award After the July 4 flood devastated Hunt and western Kerr County, John Dunn became a central leader driving the region’s recovery. As President of Hunt Preservation Society and Board Chair of Kerr Together Long-Term Recovery Group, John organized relief operations and, working alongside the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country and other partners, secured over $10 million in private and foundation funding to support home repairs, emergency aid, and water system restoration. John convened local, state, and federal partners and mobilized builders, volunteers, and case managers to accelerate rebuilding of homes and businesses. John’s thousands of hours of service have restored hope and helped revitalize the community, and his leadership continues to shape a stronger, more resilient Hill Country community.

Oscar, Yolanda & Adrian Cisneros (El Paso): Volunteer Family of the Year Award After losing their young son Alex to cancer, the Cisneros family transformed their grief into service. Inspired by the joy Alex found in Creative Kids’ hospital art program, Yolanda, Oscar, and Adrian started to volunteer weekly with Project RAP, supporting children affected by trauma in El Paso. For the last 18 years, through patient guidance and creative expression, they help young people process fear, rebuild confidence, and experience moments of healing. Their presence offers comfort drawn from lived experience, and every child they support carries forward Alex’s spirit. The family’s compassion has become a powerful source of hope.

TeamCITGO (Houston): Corporate Champion Award For more than 30 years, CITGO has embedded volunteerism into its company culture through TeamCITGO, mobilizing employees, retirees, and contractors to strengthen communities across Houston and the Coastal Bend. In 2025 alone, volunteers contributed 9,074 hours with 135 causes and financially contributed to 846 causes. CITGO leads major initiatives in hunger relief, education, environmental stewardship, and community wellness. Programs include its long-running Caring for the Coast program, which has generated over 200,000 volunteer hours, 40% of which occurred in Texas and the Gulf Coast. Additional contributions in Texas supported more than 2.3 million pounds of food redistribution in Houston and 140,000 meals in South Texas. CITGO’s sustained, collaborative service reflects its deep Texas roots and commitment to community partnership.

Kendra Scott (Austin): Corporate Champion Award Kendra Scott has built a company where philanthropy and giving back are core pillars of the brand. Through a dedicated philanthropy department and the Kendra Scott Foundation, the company empowers women and youth in health and wellness, education, and entrepreneurship. Signature programs such as Kendra Cares have brought the magic of the Color Bar to pediatric hospitals for over 10 years, while the Yellow Library program has supported 24 Title I elementary schools across Texas, expanding access to books and literacy resources. In 2025 alone, more than 12,000 Kendra Gives Back events were held in partnership with local nonprofits nationwide, and employees contributed over 9,000 volunteer hours in their communities. Following the July 4 floods in Central Texas, Kendra Scott raised more than $500,000 and collected essential supplies across the state to support immediate relief and long-term rebuilding efforts. The company continues to champion meaningful, sustained impact in the communities it serves.

KENS 5, San Antonio's Own (San Antonio): Corporate Champion Award For a decade, KENS 5 has been an anchor of mentorship and community service in San Antonio. Through its partnership with Communities In Schools of San Antonio, station staff mentor high school students through the InspireU Workplace Mentors program, helping them build confidence, communication skills, and a clear vision for their futures. KENS 5 also plays a pivotal role in the annual Stuff The Bus School Supply Drive, using its platform to inspire generosity across the city. In 2024, the station delivered more than 5.9 million impressions through coverage that helped equip students in 140 schools with the supplies they need to succeed.

NiHao Food Bank Initiative (Keller): Community Champion Award Founded in 2021 as a cultural affinity group of the North Texas Food Bank, the NiHao Food Bank Initiative has delivered nearly 3 million meals to neighbors facing hunger. The volunteer-driven group unites families, youth, and community partners to strengthen food security through monthly packing events, cultural fundraisers, restaurant collaborations, and civic advocacy. In 2025, NiHao volunteers supported the passage of HB 26 (“Food Is Medicine”) and raised the equivalent of 120,000 meals through its 2026 Community Meal Reward Card. Creative events such as its annual charity concert further elevate awareness and engage diverse supporters across Dallas–Fort Worth.

Ark of Highland Lakes (Marble Falls): Community Champion Award Ark of Highland Lakes is a faith-driven organization uniting churches, agencies, and volunteers to serve families in crisis across the Highland Lakes region. Born after the 2018 floods, Ark provides disaster relief, food, hygiene, dental care, donated goods, and long-term transformation. In 2025, Ark launched Valley View Village, a self-sustaining community that combines housing with income-generating opportunities and Christ-centered support to help families break generational cycles of poverty. Ark has also led the long-term recovery for Burnet and Llano County after the July 4th, 2025 flood, recruiting and training 840 volunteers. Ark works to unite hands in serving, heal hearts who are hurting and vulnerable, and transform communities through love and resilience.

Lifelong Learning with Friends (Austin): Education Champion Award Lifelong Learning with Friends expands the University of Texas experience to adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities by offering inclusive classes where each participant learns alongside a UT student volunteer. Since 2010, more than 700 adult learners and 1,600 university students have taken part in courses spanning science, arts, culture, and life skills. The program fosters confidence, friendships, and intellectual growth for adults with disabilities while cultivating civic responsibility among college students. Through thoughtful curriculum design and meaningful relationships, Lifelong Learning with Friends creates a campus community where people of all abilities learn and grow together.

BOUNCE Student Disaster Recovery (Statewide): Rebuild Texas Disaster Impact Award BOUNCE mobilizes middle school, high school, and college students to support disaster recovery across Texas and beyond. Working with local partners, for the last 12 years, the organization has deployed youth volunteers to repair homes, rebuild community spaces, and support families recovering from storms and flooding. Teams come fully equipped with their own tools, transportation, and supplies, easing the burden on recovery organizations. Students perform significant tasks including roofing, demolition, flooring, painting, and home repair. After Hurricane Beryl, BOUNCE sent 82 volunteers to Jefferson County to assist impacted families and helped remodel a donated warehouse for recovery use. Since 2022, more than 880 students have served with remarkable dedication and teamwork.

Nicole Gabler (Houston): AmeriCorps Legacy of Service Award Nicole Gabler turned her AmeriCorps service with SWIFT in Schulenburg and Weimar in 2013 to 2015 into a lifelong commitment to community. After earning her master’s degree in Nonprofit Management with her education award, she went on to support families at Texas Children’s Hospital and now serves children with critical illnesses through Make-A-Wish Texas Gulf Coast and Louisiana. Nicole is also a deeply engaged volunteer. As President of the Junior League of Galveston County, she launched a Juneteenth book initiative that has reached thousands of children. She also helped create Adaptive Access Tours at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo and serves as a dedicated Girl Scout leader.

For more information, visit onestarfoundation.org/governors-volunteer-awards.