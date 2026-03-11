TEXAS, March 11 - March 11, 2026 | Los Fresnos, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today joined AT&T to distribute laptops to Los Fresnos Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) students.

"The reason why we're here is because 150 seniors have demonstrated that they're either ready to go to college or ready to go straight into a career," said Governor Abbott. "Over the past two years, we've invested $7 billion in career and technical education, knowing how important that is for our students, for their future. We are going to be handing out laptops to 150 seniors, seniors who have demonstrated the brand of excellence you are able to achieve here in the state of Texas."

“We are honored to join Governor Abbott today in Los Fresnos to put 150 computers in the hands of local high school students and celebrate 150 years of communications innovation,” said AT&T South Region President Leslie Ward. "What began with a single phone call in 1876 has become a way of life – and AT&T has been there every step of the way at the forefront of connecting people and businesses. We cannot predict what the next 150 years will bring, but we do know this: whatever comes next, we’ll be the ones connecting you to it."

"The Los Fresnos CISD Education Foundation is where dreams meet determination," said Los Fresnos CISD Education Foundation Chair Adan Garcia. "Our vision is a district where every individual’s aspirations are met with unparalleled support, and today's laptop distribution is a great example of how we can support local students. We appreciate Governor Abbott, AT&T, and Compudopt for their support of Los Fresno students and for the 150 years of innovation that brings us here today."

The laptops, funded in collaboration between AT&T, Compudopt, and Los Fresnos CISD Education Foundation, were given to graduating seniors in Los Fresnos as a celebration of the 150th anniversary of the first telephone call.

The Governor was joined by Senator Adam Hinojosa, Representative Janie Lopez, Los Fresnos CISD education division Chair Adan Garcia, AT&T Texas division President Leslie Ward, and AT&T South Texas division Vice President Adrian Quintanilla.

