Brazilian deep tech ALTAVE accelerates U.S. and Middle East expansion while exploring opportunities in Spain

After three consecutive years of 70% ARR growth, the industrial AI scale-up evaluates Spain as an entry point into Europe’s critical infrastructure markets

SPAIN, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As industrial operators face mounting regulatory demands, operational complexity and growing pressure for predictive intelligence, the deep tech company ALTAVE enters a new phase of international expansion, with a phased strategy focused on the United States and the Middle East. Sustaining approximately 70% year-over-year ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) growth for three consecutive years, the company has built a recurring enterprise model focused on complex, mission-critical environments across oil & gas, energy, mining and critical infrastructure.Founded by engineers from Brazil’s Aeronautics Institute of Technology (ITA, one of Latin America’s leading engineering schools), ALTAVE delivers computer vision with AI-powered monitoring solutions that transform real-time video into actionable operational intelligence. Its proprietary platform integrates hardware infrastructure with advanced computer vision models purpose-built for regulated, high-risk operations, enabling multi-year, multi-site deployments with strict compliance standards.Currently, ALTAVE operates in six countries, with 16% of its revenue generated internationally. The company serves 44 enterprise clients across 166 active sites, including global operators such as ARO Drilling, ARAMCO, TotalEnergies, Transocean, Valaris, EXPRO, Petrobras, Vale and TotalEnergies. This base of blue-chip customers, long-term contracts and recurring revenue supports a capital-efficient growth strategy in high-value industrial markets.From reactive monitoring to predictive operational intelligenceWhile many video analytics providers focus on generic surveillance applications, ALTAVE has developed a vertically integrated technology stack tailored to complex industrial operations. Its solutions enable real-time automated risk detection, occupational safety compliance (including PPE and unsafe behavior monitoring), early fire and environmental anomaly detection, railway track and linear infrastructure monitoring, perimeter and airspace surveillance, and integration with enterprise management.Backed by 14 patents and certifications including CE marking in the European Union and Brazil’s Strategic Defense Company designation, the company operates in environments where reliability and regulatory compliance are essential. Its technology helps clients mitigate incidents, reduce downtime and strengthen safety and ESG performance at scale.“Our mission is to convert operational data into intelligence that drives safer, more efficient and more sustainable operations,” says Diego Canavezi, CFO of ALTAVE. “We focus on delivering measurable operational impact, not just analytics, in complex environments.”International scaling strategyALTAVE’s expansion strategy prioritizes the United States and the Middle East, markets characterized by stringent regulation, concentration of global energy players and strong demand for AI-driven safety and efficiency solutions. The company already operates projects in both regions and is reinforcing its local presence through dedicated enterprise account executives and a hybrid model combining direct operations with strategic partnerships.Its approach centers on a land-term enterprise relationship leveraging multi-site rollouts across offshore platforms, industrial plants and critical infrastructure assets. To support this phase, ALTAVE is preparing a structured growth round aimed at accelerating global expansion and advancing its computer vision roadmap. “The combination of recurring enterprise contracts, high-value industrial use cases and a clear international pipeline create a compelling opportunity for growth-focused investors,” adds Canavezi.ALTAVE at 4YFN BarcelonaAs part of its global expansion agenda, ALTAVE will participate in 4YFN Barcelona, one of Europe’s leading startup and innovation events, using the platform to advance discussions around its growth strategy, strategic partnerships and new commercial pilots in priority markets. The company was selected by ApexBrasil to join the official Brazilian delegation, reinforcing its position as a leading player in Brazil’s deep tech ecosystem. The 4YFN conference takes place in Barcelona from March 2 to 5, alongside MWC Barcelona, bringing together global investors, startups and technology leaders.About ALTAVEALTAVE is a leading company specializing in intelligent monitoring solutions powered by computer vision. Its solutions support critical operations through advanced AI, transforming data into intelligence for strategic decision-making.With real-time monitoring, intuitive dashboards and 24/7 support, ALTAVE technology enhances operational safety and protects lives and essential resources. Headquartered in Brazil, the company has a global presence, serving various sectors including Defense and Security, Energy, Mining, Ports, Agribusiness, and Oil and Gas. ALTAVE is recognized for its strategic importance and is accredited as a Strategic Defense Company by the Brazilian Ministry of Defense and as a supplier to Petrobras.Learn more: altave.com.brCommercial contact: sales@altave.com.brPress contact: marketing@altave.com.br

