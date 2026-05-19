ALTAVE at Oman: AI-powered offshore safety solutions on a global energy stage

The company arrives at Oman Petroleum & Energy Show with a growing international footprint and a focus on how computer vision is being applied on offshore

MUSCAT, OMAN, May 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conversation around AI in offshore operations has shifted. The industry is no longer asking whether intelligent monitoring works. It is asking who can operate it on a scale, in demanding environments.ALTAVE arrives at OPES 2026 with an active base of 44 enterprise clients and 166 sites across six countries. The company has maintained approximately 70% year-over-year ARR growth over the past three years, serving operators and service companies including ARO Drilling, Expro, Transocean, Valaris, and Petrobras.ALTAVE develops computer vision-based systems for safety and operational monitoring in high-risk industrial environments, used continuously across rigs, vessels, refineries, warehouses and other industrial sites.“As offshore operators move from pilot projects to continuous deployment, the focus shifts to how these systems perform in daily operations, says Bruno Avena, CEO of ALTAVE. “What we see in the field is that performance is not defined by technology alone, but by how it is embedded into operational routines. That’s where consistent results start to emerge.”Among the technologies presented by ALTAVE is its Red Zone Management solution, designed for real-time monitoring of restricted and hazardous areas. Built on the HARPIA platform, the system applies computer vision and AI models to identify human presence in risk zones and generate immediate alerts.In offshore environments, where response time directly affects outcomes, continuous monitoring replaces periodic inspection. In active operations, response time reduction typically ranges from 68% to 99%, depending on how deeply the system is integrated into daily safety routines.In addition to real-time detection, the platform structures operational data into dashboards and reports that highlight exposure time, peak risk periods, and recurring non-conformities, supporting preventive decision-making.ALTAVE will also showcase its Intelligent Suspended Load Monitoring solution, addressing persistent risks in offshore and industrial operations. Industry studies indicate that most crane-related incidents are linked to human factors.The system detects suspended loads, defines dynamic safety perimeters, and issues alerts when personnel enter risk zones. It also monitors adherence to operational procedures, generating structured data that supports continuous improvement in safety protocols.ALTAVE will be exhibiting at OPES 2026 at Concourse 4, booth C400A.About ALTAVEALTAVE develops computer vision-based systems for continuous monitoring of industrial operations. Its technology is used to identify risk patterns, reduce response time, and generate structured data for operational decision-making in sectors including oil and gas, mining, and logistics.Learn more: altave.com.brCommercial contact: sales@altave.com.brPress contact: marketing@altave.com.br

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