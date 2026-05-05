ALTAVE at OTC 2026: AI-powered offshore safety solutions on a global energy stage

System alert for presence in red zones

The company arrives in Houston with a growing international footprint and a focus on how computer vision and AI are applied in offshore safety and operations

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The conversation around AI in offshore operations has shifted. The industry is no longer asking whether intelligent monitoring works. It is asking who can deliver it at scale, in the most demanding environments on earth. ALTAVE comes to OTC (Offshore Technology Conference) 2026 with concrete answers.ALTAVE develops computer vision-based systems for safety and operational monitoring in high-risk industrial environments. The company supports 44 enterprise clients across 166 active sites in six countries, and has maintained approximately 70% year-over-year ARR growth over the past three years. Its client bases includes ARO Drilling, TotalEnergies, Transocean, Valaris, EXPRO and Petrobras."Returning to OTC for the fourth consecutive year speaks to our long-term commitment to offshore says Bruno Avena, CEO of ALTAVE. " Each year we return with more in operation: more sites, more clients, and more evidence that these systems perform under real conditions."As part of the OTC 2026 technical program, Bruno Avena will participate in the panel “From Digital Tools to Full Value: Offshore Security, Safety, and Operational Efficiency”, scheduled for May 6 at the NRG Center. The session brings together industry leaders and academics to discuss how offshore operators can move beyond isolated technology pilots toward measurable, scalable outcomes.Among the technologies presented by ALTAVE is its Red Zone Management solution, designed for real-time monitoring of restricted and hazardous areas. Built on the HARPIA platform, the system applies computer vision and AI models to identify human presence in predefined risk zones and generate immediate alerts.In offshore environments, where response time directly affects outcomes, continuous monitoring replaces periodic inspection. In active operations, response time reduction typically ranges from 68% to 99%, depending on how deeply the system is integrated into daily safety routines.In addition to real-time detection, the platform structures operational data into dashboards and reports that highlight exposure time, peak risk periods, and recurring non-conformities, supporting preventive decision-making.ALTAVE will also showcase its Intelligent Suspended Load Monitoring solution, addressing persistent risks in offshore and industrial operations. Industry studies indicate that most crane-related incidents are linked to human factors.The system detects suspended loads, defines dynamic safety perimeters, and issues alerts when personnel enter risk zones. It also monitors adherence to operational procedures, generating structured data that supports continuous improvement in safety protocols.ALTAVE will be present at the Brazil Pavilion, booth 4121.About ALTAVEALTAVE develops computer vision-based systems for continuous monitoring of industrial operations. Its technology is used to identify risk patterns, reduce response time, and generate structured data for operational decision-making in sectors including oil and gas, mining, and logistics.Learn more: altave.com.br/en/Commercial contact: sales@altave.com.brPress contact: marketing@altave.com.br

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