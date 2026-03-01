Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 26B3000792

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Negrin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: February 28th, 2026, at approximately 1920 Hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7, Shaftsbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Leonard Swerdlof

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near mile marker 17 in the town of Shaftsbury. The posted speed limit in that area is 55 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit, with RADAR confirming the vehicle’s speed at 101 mph. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Leonard Swerdlof (36). Swerdlof was issued a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/13/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.