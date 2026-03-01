Shaftsbury Barracks / Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B3000792
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Craig Negrin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: February 28th, 2026, at approximately 1920 Hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: U.S. Route 7, Shaftsbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: Excessive Speed / Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Leonard Swerdlof
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: New York, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks were conducting speed enforcement on US Route 7 near mile marker 17 in the town of Shaftsbury. The posted speed limit in that area is 55 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit, with RADAR confirming the vehicle’s speed at 101 mph. The vehicle was stopped without incident, and the operator was identified as Leonard Swerdlof (36). Swerdlof was issued a criminal citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division on 04/13/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the above charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/13/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.
