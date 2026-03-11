Rutland Barracks // Cocaine possession, Fentanyl Trafficking, Reisting

CASE#: 26B4001809

TROOPER: Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: 802-773-9101

DATE/TIME: 03/10/2026 at approximately 1456 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Business Route 4 / Old Brick Furniture

ACCUSED: Jamie Daniels

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine Possession, fentanyl trafficking, resisting arrest, arrest on warrant

ACCUSED: Jeffrey York

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Castleton, VT

CHARGES: Cocaine Possession

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On March 10, 2026, at approximately 1456 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police Rutland Barracks, along with assistance from the Vermont Drug Task Force, stopped a motor vehicle for an observed violation. During the stop, Troopers were able to identify the passenger as Jamie Daniels (38) who was known to have a warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Troopers were able to take Daniels into custody despite her resisting arrest. She was transported to the Rutland Barracks for processing before being issued a citation and released to the custody of Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility where she was held without bail on the warrant. While Daniels was being processed Troopers applied for and were granted a search warrant for Daniels’s property and vehicle. In her property Troopers located a large amount of cocaine and fentanyl as well as large sum of cash. Troopers also located cocaine belonging to York inside the vehicle. York responded to the barracks and was issued a citation to appear at a later date and released. Troopers were also assisted by the Rutland Town Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 03/11/2026 at 1230 hours, 05/11/2026 @ 1000

COURT: Rutland County Court, Criminal Division

MUG SHOT: Attached, N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.