OddsRabbit Revives the Reddit Moons Model with $oddsrabbit

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OddsRabbit, a community platform and Reddit alternative with over 100 active communities, today announced the launch of $oddsrabbit — a Solana-based community token designed to reward participation, enable peer-to-peer tipping, and fund charitable causes through transaction fees. The token is live and available through OddsRabbit's /c/cryptocurrency community.The launch follows Reddit's discontinuation of its Community Points program, which included the MOONS token, in November 2023. That program demonstrated significant user demand for community-based crypto rewards but was ultimately ended. $oddsrabbit builds on that model with the backing of a dedicated platform and an added emphasis on charitable impact.HOW IT WORKS$oddsrabbit rewards users for contributing to /c/cryptocurrency and related communities on OddsRabbit. Posts, comments, and meaningful engagement earn monthly token distributions on an opt-in basis. Activity from today forward will be eligible when distributions launch. Users can also tip creators and fellow community members directly with $oddsrabbit.Of the 1 billion total token supply, 499 million tokens are locked and reserved exclusively for community distributions, not for sale. Token burns funded by platform revenue are planned to reduce supply over time, and governance features will give holders weighted voting rights on community decisions, including the selection of charity partners.CHARITABLE INTEGRATIONEach $oddsrabbit transaction includes a small fee directed to charitable giving. The token also introduces a cross-community feature: when a user tips a non-crypto user on OddsRabbit who does not hold a wallet, the tip automatically converts into a donation to the charity that user has selected. A tip sent to a photographer in /c/photography, for example, would be directed to their chosen cause.This extends OddsRabbit's existing charitable model, which donates meals to children in need for every new user signup and directs 10% of ad revenue to user-selected charities.FOUNDER COMMENTARY"We think of each community within OddsRabbit like a server on Discord," said Jing, founder of OddsRabbit. "Each community can have unique features that serve its users. A crypto community having a crypto token just fits — the same way a gaming community might have tournaments or achievements. But what excites us most is that every transaction contributes to charitable giving. Reddit's Moons proved that community-based tokens resonate with users. We wanted to take that model and give it full platform support."TOKEN SCOPEThe $oddsrabbit token is scoped to OddsRabbit's crypto-related communities and is not visible to users outside of /c/cryptocurrency. The token is a community reward mechanism, not an investment vehicle or fundraising instrument.ABOUT ODDSRABBITOddsRabbit is a community platform built as an alternative to Reddit, featuring over 100 communities and a growing base of creators and users. The platform integrates charitable giving into its core mechanics, including meal donations for every new signup and 10% of ad revenue directed to user-selected charities. OddsRabbit prohibits AI-generated content and political discussion to maintain a focus on interest-based communities. The platform is available on the web, iOS, and Android.For more information, including $oddsrabbit token details and the community masterthread, visit oddsrabbit.com/c/cryptocurrency Disclaimer: $oddsrabbit is a community token, not an investment. It has no guaranteed financial value. Features described are planned and subject to change.

