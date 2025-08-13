OddsRabbit Launches Reddit Alternative for Creators

OddsRabbit logo

Reddit users are fleeing to alternatives—and today, one founder launches his solution built specifically for creators.

I grew up on forums and love Reddit, but it's not built for the modern creator's needs” — Jing Jun Ma

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Reddit faces growing user dissatisfaction with its direction, which has led to an expanding /r/RedditAlternative community (65k+ and growing members), one founder is launching his own solution today.OddsRabbit officially launches as an all-in-one platform built for creators and community managers. By combining the community forum structure of Reddit with the monetization tools of platforms like Patreon, and an email marketing stack like Substack, OddsRabbit provides a streamlined solution for creators looking to build a community.The platform directly addresses the frustrations and high costs creators face when trying to foster discussions and connect with their audience. OddsRabbit gives creators the power to run their community, newsletter, and revenue streams all seamlessly from within a single dashboard."We saw so many creators hacking together solutions and building communities on platforms that weren't built for them," says Jing, Founder and CEO of OddsRabbit. "They were forced to manage and glue together different tools for payments, newsletters, and discussions. We built OddsRabbit to be the platform we wished we had."The drive to build OddsRabbit was also personal for Jing, who experienced the gap as a creator himself. "I grew up on forums and love Reddit, but it's not built for the modern creator's needs," he explains. "Discord requires too much effort, especially for an introvert like myself, and Patreon feels more like a tip jar than a real community. I wanted to build a true home for my own community that could support both meaningful discussion and my goals as a creator."Key features available at launch include:- Creator-First Monetization: Choose subscriptions, ads, or go completely free. Your community, your rules.Revolutionary Revenue Sharing: 50% of all ad revenue goes directly back to creators, users, and charity.- Integrated Email Marketing: Every community comes with full newsletter functionality built in, allowing creators to reach their audience without fighting platform algorithms.- Built-in Charitable Impact: As a core value, a percentage of net platform revenue automatically supports community-nominated charities - allowing users to contribute to a greater good while still enjoying the in-depth discussions they are used to."This isn't just another social platform," Jing explains. "We're redefining what community experience should be and giving it back to the users who make these spaces special."For creators tired of being scattered across multiple platforms, constantly switching between tools, fighting against algorithms that can change at a whim, and fighting for scraps of ad revenue, OddsRabbit represents something different: a platform built by someone who understands the struggle because they lived it.OddsRabbit is available now at https://www.oddsrabbit.com

