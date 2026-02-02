OddsRabbit Launches Politics-Free Social App Where Every Scroll Supports Charity
OddsRabbit launches new mobile app that donates a meal to a child in need for every signup, and 10% of its revenue. We call it 'hopescrolling'.
“We’re living in a world where politics are shoved down our throats from all sides - and while I’m not apolitical, nor do I recommend people to close their eyes and ears to the world around us, I believe we all deserve a place where we can just focus on the things that connect us: our hobbies, passions, and interests. If people want political debates, there are plenty of platforms for that. We’re here to connect people, not engagement bait them.” — Jing Jun, Founder of OddsRabbit"
Key Features of OddsRabbit
- Politics-free discussions and communities.
- No AI-spam - Communities should be about human connection—strict enforcement of low-value AI content.
- Scroll for good - OddsRabbit donates a meal to a child for every new signup and pledges 10% of ad revenue to charities directly nominated by users
- Empowering creators - With tools such as ad revenue share, 90% subscription revenue, and built-in newsletter features so creators can grow and reach their audience.
OddsRabbit is available now on iOS, Android, and the web at https://www.oddsrabbit.com.
