OddsRabbit Launches Politics-Free Social App Where Every Scroll Supports Charity

OddsRabbit launches new mobile app that donates a meal to a child in need for every signup, and 10% of its revenue. We call it 'hopescrolling'.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a digital landscape overwhelmed by political friction and daily toxicity, OddsRabbit officially launched its mobile app as an escape for niche interests and genuine human connection. Founded by Jing Jun following a layoff, OddsRabbit was built on a “connection-first” philosophy: the platform strictly prohibits political debate and AI spam, focusing instead on the hobbies and passions that bring people together. Core to the OddsRabbit mission is a commitment to giving back; the platform integrates philanthropy into its core architecture by donating a meal to a child in need for every signup and pledging 10% of ad revenue to user-nominated charities. We call it 'hopescrolling' — every minute on OddsRabbit contributes to something meaningful “We’re living in a world where politics are shoved down our throats from all sides - and while I’m not apolitical, nor do I recommend people to close their eyes and ears to the world around us, I believe we all deserve a place where we can just focus on the things that connect us: our hobbies, passions, and interests. If people want political debates, there are plenty of platforms for that. We’re here to connect people, not engagement bait them.” — Jing Jun, Founder of OddsRabbit"Key Features of OddsRabbit- Politics-free discussions and communities.- No AI-spam - Communities should be about human connection—strict enforcement of low-value AI content.- Scroll for good - OddsRabbit donates a meal to a child for every new signup and pledges 10% of ad revenue to charities directly nominated by users - Empowering creators - With tools such as ad revenue share, 90% subscription revenue, and built-in newsletter features so creators can grow and reach their audience OddsRabbit is available now on iOS, Android, and the web at https://www.oddsrabbit.com

