Royalton Barracks / DUI-Drug

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 26B2001015

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 02/28/26, 0636 hours

STREET: Hartland Hill Road 

TOWN: Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

 

ACCUSED: Jason Mode                                               

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, State of Georgia.

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/28/2026 at approximately 0636 hours, Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks, were notified of a man in the woods yelling for help on Hartland Hill Rd. in the Town of Hartland.

 

Responding agencies located the man and a crashed vehicle nearby. With assistance from the Hartland Fire Department and Woodstock Ambulance, the man was safely extricated from the woods. He was identified as Jason Mode (42), the operator of the crashed vehicle. Mode showed signs of impairment. He was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was processed for DUI-Drug. Mode was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County – Criminal Division, on 4/14/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:   4/14/2026 at 0830 hours          

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police 
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov

 

