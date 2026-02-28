Royalton Barracks / DUI-Drug

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 26B2001015

RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 02/28/26, 0636 hours

STREET: Hartland Hill Road

TOWN: Hartland

VIOLATION: DUI Drugs

ACCUSED: Jason Mode

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, State of Georgia.

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 2/28/2026 at approximately 0636 hours, Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks, were notified of a man in the woods yelling for help on Hartland Hill Rd. in the Town of Hartland.

Responding agencies located the man and a crashed vehicle nearby. With assistance from the Hartland Fire Department and Woodstock Ambulance, the man was safely extricated from the woods. He was identified as Jason Mode (42), the operator of the crashed vehicle. Mode showed signs of impairment. He was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was processed for DUI-Drug. Mode was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County – Criminal Division, on 4/14/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2026 at 0830 hours

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

Trooper Stacia Geno

Vermont State Police

B Troop - Royalton Barracks

2011 VT Route 107

Bethel, VT 05032

(802)234-9933

stacia.geno@vermont.gov