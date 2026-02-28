Royalton Barracks / DUI-Drug
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 26B2001015
RANK/TROOPER NAME: Trooper Stacia Geno
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 02/28/26, 0636 hours
STREET: Hartland Hill Road
TOWN: Hartland
VIOLATION: DUI Drugs
ACCUSED: Jason Mode
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Homeless, State of Georgia.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 2/28/2026 at approximately 0636 hours, Vermont State Police – Royalton Barracks, were notified of a man in the woods yelling for help on Hartland Hill Rd. in the Town of Hartland.
Responding agencies located the man and a crashed vehicle nearby. With assistance from the Hartland Fire Department and Woodstock Ambulance, the man was safely extricated from the woods. He was identified as Jason Mode (42), the operator of the crashed vehicle. Mode showed signs of impairment. He was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center and was processed for DUI-Drug. Mode was issued a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County – Criminal Division, on 4/14/26 at 0830 hours to answer to the charge of DUI-Drug.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/14/2026 at 0830 hours
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Windsor County – Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
Trooper Stacia Geno
Vermont State Police
B Troop - Royalton Barracks
2011 VT Route 107
Bethel, VT 05032
(802)234-9933
stacia.geno@vermont.gov
