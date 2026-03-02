LEAP Innovations, Next Generation Learning Challenges Merge to Transform Learning

Merger expands national capacity to advance equitable, student-centered learning for the age of AI

Equipping students for the future demands a transformation in education. By formally uniting LEAP and NGLC, we will accelerate the movement to redesign learning for a rapidly changing world.” — Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP Innovations (LEAP) and Next Generation Learning Challenges (NGLC) today announced they are joining together to expand their national impact and accelerate equitable, student-centered learning at scale.Guided by a shared vision for transforming K–12 education, the newly unified organization strengthens its ability to ensure every student has what they need to fulfill their greatest potential and contribute to building a just, equitable, and sustainable world.Together, LEAP and NGLC provide a coherent pathway for public education transformation. Since its launch in 2011, NGLC has helped the field define equitable next generation learning and elevate why it matters. Since its founding in 2014, LEAP has focused on helping schools translate that vision into practice—co-designing, piloting, and scaling strategies that strengthen teaching, personalize learning, and thoughtfully integrate emerging technologies. By engaging students and educators as co-designers and grounding their work in human-centered, research-based practices, the new combined entity strengthens learner agency, deepens engagement, and advances personalized learning.The arrival of generative AI represents a once-in-a-generation catalyst to redesign K–12 education. As learning, work, and civic life rapidly evolve, communities across the country are rethinking what schools should achieve for students in the 21st century. Yet many schools and systems face the complexity of transformation without sufficient support to navigate emerging technologies and shifting skill demands."Equipping students for the future demands a transformation in education. By formally uniting LEAP and NGLC, we will accelerate the movement to redesign learning for a rapidly changing world," said Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations.The unified organization builds on a decade of deep partnership to drive meaningful and sustainable improvements in learner experiences and outcomes across diverse communities nationwide. Together, LEAP and NGLC offer schools and systems the expertise, frameworks, and networked communities needed to help them address complex challenges, from redefining student success and shifting educator practice to integrating human-centered AI and leading inclusive systems change.As the integration progresses, LEAP and NGLC will continue current offerings while pooling research, ideas, and best practices to enhance programs and launch new initiatives. Retaining the LEAP Innovations name, the merged organization is aligning its research-based frameworks, inclusive change strategies, and professional learning supports to connect bold ideas about student success more directly to classroom and district implementation and impact on the student experience. As a result, LEAP is poised to help more schools and communities redesign learning for a rapidly changing world, ensuring all students graduate ready to thrive in college, career, and life.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.