Fifteen Growing Education Companies Join National Collective to Personalize Learning

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP Innovations is thrilled to unveil the 2025–2026 EDInnovators Collective —a cohort of forward-thinking education technology and innovation companies revolutionizing classrooms with cutting-edge tools and transformative ideas. This year’s Collective reflects a bold leap forward, featuring a diverse group of organizations committed to advancing personalized learning, with a special emphasis on AI-powered solutions joining the collective.In service of transforming the learning experience, the EDInnovators Collective strengthens LEAP’s mission to ensure that every student has the tools needed to thrive in the future. These organizations have undergone an evaluation process to meet LEAP’s standards for personalized learning, aligned to our evidence-based learning frameworks. Each selected company has earned the EDInnovator Collective Certification, signaling their commitment to reshaping the educational experience for students and educators nationwide by providing tools that support educators’ ability to personalize learning and engage all students. Member companies are committed to ongoing research and development in alignment to the needs of schools, educators and learners. Applications to the EdInnovator Collective are open through December 31, 2025.“This is an extraordinary time for education technology. Advances in AI and personalized learning are creating opportunities we could only imagine a decade ago," said Dr. Ann Chavez, President of Strategic Growth & Partnerships at LEAP Innovations. "Through the EDInnovator Collective, we are building that future together—with innovators, educators, and students leading the way. Congratulations to this year’s Collective for lighting the path forward.”The EDInnovator Collective is rooted in the LEAP Learning Framework™ and District Convergence Framework, both guide schools, districts and partners toward creating personalized, equitable, and engaging learning experiences. As part of the EDInnovators Collective Membership, these companies will have the unique opportunity to gain valuable feedback and pilot their tools in classrooms from Cohort 9 & 10 of LEAP’s Pilot Network and build connections with LEAP’s Modern Learning Network and the LEAP AI Education Network reaching over 15 states, 5,000+ educators and more than 350,000 students. This new cohort of innovators marks the second year of the Collective, which was named a Chicago Innovation Awards finalist in Fall 2025."Being part of the Pilot Network was truly transformative for me when I was a school leader," said Colleen Padgett, Director of the LEAP Innovations Pilot Network. "What makes the Pilot Network so powerful is the partnerships it creates, with schools, educators and ed tech companies working side by side to respond to real classroom needs. Our partners in the EdInnovators Collective test ideas and get feedback to strengthen their solutions and empower educators. It is so powerful to educators and partners come together to bring new ideas to life."Together with these 15 exceptional companies, LEAP is helping to open new doors for engagement, growth, and success in classrooms nationwide. The 2025-2026 EdInnovators Collective includes:Amira LearningAssistmentsInner-Peak AILearning PortraitMagic SchoolMindPrint LearningModern Classrooms ProjectPlaylabPowerMyLearningProdigy EducationSnorklSocraitSonar Mental HealthSown to GrowSwift Score

