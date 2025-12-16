LEAP Innovations Hosts Match Day, Connecting Chicago Schools With EdTech, Advancing Learner-Centered Tech Integration

Cohort 10 of LEAP's Pilot Network hears presentations from EdTech members of the EDInnovators Collective

LEAP Innovations announces Pilot Network Match Day, connecting Pilot Network school design teams with EdTech members of the EDInnovators Collective.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, December 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- LEAP Innovations today announced Pilot Network Match Day, a centerpiece event designed to connect school design teams from the newly expanded Pilot Network Cohorts 9 and 10 with the 2025–2026 EDInnovators Collective, a group of 15 fast-growing education technology companies transforming personalized learning nationwide.Match Day marks the major collaboration point between Chicago educators leading innovative transformation efforts and the Education technology organizations certified through LEAP’s alignment process. The event brings together school teams to identify partners whose tools best support their opportunities of practice—the specific instructional and student engagement priorities each team has defined through the Pilot Network design process.“The ongoing impact of the LEAP Pilot Network and the LEAP EDInnovators Collective is incredible,” said Scott Frauenheim, CEO of LEAP Innovations. “Together, they form a powerful engine for transforming student-centered learning, one that listens to educators, elevates student voice and data, and ensures that emerging technologies are used responsibly. Our EdInnovators are deeply open to feedback and work to ensure alignment as they support design teams with integrating their resources and tools into school and district learning plans. Our LEAP team works closely with our EdInnovators and design teams to ensure resources and tools are implemented with purpose, through deep and supportive coaching. This work is not just improving instruction; it’s reshaping what is possible for learners and educators in Chicago and now, across the nation.”The event comes as the Pilot Network doubles its capacity for 2025–2026, supporting more than 20 Chicago schools in designing, testing, and refining personalized instructional strategies that elevate student engagement and responsibly integrate AI in classrooms.“This is where meaningful innovation takes root, at the intersection of educator insight and cutting-edge technology. Together with our EdInnovator Collective members and our Chicago school teams, we are building a future where every student experiences truly personalized, powerful learning,” said Jessica Paulsen, President of Innovation & Impact at LEAP Innovations.Co-Designing the Future of LearningDuring Match Day, school design teams share their early-stage insights, learner needs, and design goals aligned with the LEAP Learning Framework™ and the Convergence Framework. They are matched with and meet with multiple Education technology solutions to explore alignment to their goals. Design teams then choose their partner for the pilot phase of the program. Teacher driven needs and choices throughout the process create teacher agency in supporting their students' needs.This co-design process strengthens LEAP’s mission to bring research, innovation, and practice together to transform learning for every student.“LEAP’s Pilot Network Match Day surfaces the real problems educators are solving, and creates a smart path from conversation to action. We’re excited to support the Pilot Network schools as they explore responsible, classroom-ready AI that helps teachers and students thrive,” shared Kurt Beer, EDInnovator partner and Senior Account Executive at MagicSchool AI.A National Collective Meets Chicago InnovationThe 2025–2026 EDInnovators Collective includes 15 organizations committed to advancing personalization, student engagement, and responsible AI integration:Amira Learning; Assistments; Inner-Peak AI; Learning Portrait; Magic School; MindPrint Learning; Modern Classrooms Project; Playlab; PowerMyLearning; Prodigy Education; Snorkl; Socrait; Sonar Mental Health; Sown to Grow; Swift ScoreThese companies earned the EDInnovator Collective Certification, demonstrating alignment with LEAP’s personalized learning frameworks and their commitment to ongoing, school-informed innovation. The Collective enters its second year after being named a Chicago Innovation Awards finalist in its inaugural year.“This year’s Collective is a beacon for innovation rooted in personalization and equity,” added Dr. Ann Chavez, President of Strategic Growth and Impact at LEAP Innovations. “Match Day ensures that innovation not only reaches classrooms, but that it creates student growth, engagement and deep impact.”Pilot Network Cohorts 9 & 10: Expanding Innovation Across ChicagoMatch Day builds on the recent launch of Cohorts 9 and 10 of LEAP’s Pilot Network, bringing together a diverse group of Chicago public, charter, and magnet schools to design and test next-generation learning experiences.“When I was a Chicago principal, participating in the Pilot Network was one of the most impactful professional experiences of my career,” said Colleen Padgett, Director of the Pilot Network. “Match Day continues that tradition, helping teams design for their students’ real needs while partnering with innovators committed to responsible, meaningful change.”Pilot Network will expand nationwide as part of a National Virtual Pilot Network cohort launches in January, 2026. For school leaders interested in learning more, there is a recording of our December 11th National Pilot Network information session available on our website. Reach out to Ann Chavez ann@leapinnovations.org for more information.

