The Blomstre® Hong Kong will pursue Environmental Sustainability Certification

Hong Kong based manufacturer of handcrafted, non-toxic, phthalate-free, plant-based soy wax candles will pursue the Edenark Group ISO 14001

At The Blomstre®, sustainability is more than a practice, it’s a promise.” — Jerwine Bonafe QUE, Managing Director of The Blomstre® Hong Kong

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Blomstre® Hong Kong, a Hong Kong based manufacturer of handcrafted non-toxic, phthalate-free, plant-based soy wax candles, has decided to pursue the Edenark Group ISO 14001 environmental sustainability certification.The Edenark Group ISO 14001 is the world’s premier environmental sustainability certification program and allows SMEs (small to mid-sized enterprises) the ability to validate their environmental / sustainability / green / eco-friendly actions via a program designed and priced specifically for them.The program, which allows companies to progressively improve at a pace that works for their needs, helps the organization define how it interacts internally, externally, and with the environment. It incorporates energy/waste/water, employee health and performance enhancement, community involvement, procurement and suppliers, compliance and regulations, emergency/security, and stakeholder engagement. Benefits include creating a culture of continual improvement, stakeholder engagement, lower costs, higher revenues and profits, improved employee performance, and...... doing the right thing for the environment and current and future generations."At The Blomstre, sustainability is more than a practice, it’s a promise. Manufactured in Hong Kong, our plant-based soy candles and clean fragrances are created with care for both people and the planet. We believe that beauty and wellbeing should always exist in harmony, never at the cost of one another. Earning our ISO 14001 Environmental Management Certification marks a meaningful milestone in our journey toward conscious craftsmanship. This recognition reinforces our commitment to using non-toxic, natural ingredients and maintaining environmentally responsible operations at every touchpoint, kindness in every pour. For us, sustainability isn’t just an internal goal, it’s a way to inspire others. We hope this achievement lights the path for like-minded creators and organizations to embrace mindful, sustainable living with the same devotion that guides every candle we pour," said Jerwine Bonafe QUE, Managing Director and Co-Founder of The BlomstreHong Kong."When an organization pursues, and attains, the Edenark Group ISO 14001 sustainability certification, they are not just doing it to see their costs go down and revenues and profits go up. They are setting a higher bar for their organization and sending a message to all those around them that may be claiming to be environmentally supportive, but do not validate their actions with a globally respected, 3rd party validated, certification," says David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group. "Organizations that hold this certification are agreeing to adhere to the world’s Gold standard for sustainability certification; are allowing their actions to be reviewed; are choosing to be a leader and part of the solution, not the problem; and are joining an elite fraternity of over 300,000 organizations, in over 150 countries, that have committed to continually improving in every way."The BlomstreHong Kong can be reached at +852 6047 7029.Edenark Group can be reached at +1561 512 2257.

