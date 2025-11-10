Gym for the Brain adds NeuroClimax® to Session Protocol
The NeuroClimax® formulation intranasal spray has proprietary nootropic compounds (cognitive enhancers) with organic pharmaceutical grade active ingredients, including Forskolin and Noopept, that reach the brain with high bioavailability and rapid effect in less than 30 minutes following intranasal administration. It works through brain plasticity mechanisms to support improved brain energy, help form more neuronal networks and circuits, and help activate neuronal re-development and growth of new neurons.
The NeuroClimax® benefits are synergistic with Gym for the Brain's holistic health support of clients with brain fog, long COVID, Parkinson's, dementia, Alzheimer's and other cognitive conditions.
Gym for the Brain clients that have chosen the NeuroClimax® Protocol start with a daily regimen of five Best You Can Be supplements (the MultiVitamin for Men or Women, Mental Acuity Support, Cognitive Boost, Detoxification Support and Muscle/Joint/Tissue Support) along with administering the NeuroClimax® spray. Then, three times per week, for a minimum of four weeks, they have a session at Gym for the Brain that includes contrast oxygen, protein folding, BRT, photo biomodulation, AVE and VTS; concluding with a Best You Can Be Ultra Green Dietary Supplement.
The combination of Best You Can Be supplements, Gym for the Brain exercise with cognition-supporting modalities, and the NeuroClimax® nootropic spray supports optimal cognitive health.
The above is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Clients should consult with their primary care physician regarding any medical concerns.
