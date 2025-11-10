Gym for the Brain adds NeuroClimax® to Session Protocol

Gym for the Brain A Better World Starts With Me

We continue to enhance our holistic health program.” — David Goodman

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gym for the Brain , a bio-optimization wellness center in Jupiter, FL, is excited to announce the addition of the CNS Curative Technologies ’ NeuroClimaxnootropic formulation spray to our session protocol for clients with cognitive decline seeking proactive holistic health support for brain energy, memory, focus and on-task productivity.The NeuroClimaxformulation intranasal spray has proprietary nootropic compounds (cognitive enhancers) with organic pharmaceutical grade active ingredients, including Forskolin and Noopept, that reach the brain with high bioavailability and rapid effect in less than 30 minutes following intranasal administration. It works through brain plasticity mechanisms to support improved brain energy, help form more neuronal networks and circuits, and help activate neuronal re-development and growth of new neurons.The NeuroClimaxbenefits are synergistic with Gym for the Brain's holistic health support of clients with brain fog, long COVID, Parkinson's, dementia, Alzheimer's and other cognitive conditions.Gym for the Brain clients that have chosen the NeuroClimaxProtocol start with a daily regimen of five Best You Can Be supplements (the MultiVitamin for Men or Women, Mental Acuity Support, Cognitive Boost, Detoxification Support and Muscle/Joint/Tissue Support) along with administering the NeuroClimaxspray. Then, three times per week, for a minimum of four weeks, they have a session at Gym for the Brain that includes contrast oxygen, protein folding, BRT, photo biomodulation, AVE and VTS; concluding with a Best You Can Be Ultra Green Dietary Supplement.The combination of Best You Can Be supplements, Gym for the Brain exercise with cognition-supporting modalities, and the NeuroClimaxnootropic spray supports optimal cognitive health.The above is not a substitute for medical advice, diagnosis or treatment. Clients should consult with their primary care physician regarding any medical concerns.Gym for the Brain can be reached at info@gymforthebrain.comCNS Curative Technologies can be reached at contact@cnscurative.com

