Edenark Group Closes 2025 as world’s 23rd ranked Corporate Blog/Website

JUPITER, FL, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edenark Group , a global provider of environmental services, wellness services and green project financing services, including the world’s premier environmental sustainability certification program for SMEs, the Edenark Group ISO 14001, will finish 2025 as the world’s 23rd ranked corporate blog/website, per Feedspot.Besides helping clients become environmentally certified sustainable under the Edenark Group ISO 14001 program, Edenark Group also helps them promote the certification for competitive differentiation and brand benefit.“We start promoting our clients right after they sign up, even before we get them certified. The first one discusses the client’s pursuit of sustainability certification. Given our reach, the value of this single post / press release exceeds the cost of their certification. Net, they achieve a positive ROI even before they are certified,” states David Goodman, CEO of Edenark Group.“The value continues for our clients as we help them write and publish posts and press releases, as part of our service to them, for the entire length of their association with us. We have many clients who have been with us for years and we continue, as part of our service, to help them promote their company being certified sustainable,” added Goodman.“For a small to mid-sized business, finding a way to cost-effectively differentiate from competitors is critical to survival and success. Per many studies, roughly 70% of all consumers, across all demographics, will move their business if they find a certified sustainable company as an option. Nielsen converts this to financial success, saying a certified sustainable company can grow its margin 5x faster than its non-certified competitors. But for this to happen, people need to hear about your company being certified. That’s why we provide promotion as part of our service. We help get the word out. For a SME, having the 23rd ranked corporate blog helping to promote your company being something the majority of consumers will move their business to is a powerful benefit,” concludes Goodman.Edenark Group can be reached at https://edenark.com/contact-us/

