Digital Accelerant Expands Its Video Business Card Platform with the Virtual Video Book™

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Accelerant , a digital engagement and lead-conversion platform for professionals and exhibitors, today announced the expansion of its Video Business Card platform with the introduction of the Virtual Video Book ™, a chapter-based video experience designed to guide prospects through a branded sales, marketing, or educational journey.The Virtual Video Book™ transforms how businesses present information after an initial contact, replacing static PDFs, long explainer videos, and fragmented email follow-ups with a structured, interactive video format. Each Virtual Video Book™ is composed of multiple short video chapters, connected through branded navigation logic and embedded calls to action, allowing viewers to progress through content at their own pace.“Capturing a lead is only the first step,” said Gabe O’Neill, Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Accelerant. “What happens after that moment determines whether a conversation turns into revenue. The Virtual Video Book™ creates a guided experience that helps professionals tell their story, educate prospects, and move people toward action in a way that a single video or a static document simply can’t.”A NEW CHAPTER-BASED VIDEO FORMAT FOR ENGAGEMENT AND CONVERSIONThe Virtual Video Book™ is designed for use across multiple business scenarios, including trade show follow-ups, sales presentations, referral marketing, showcasing testimonials, onboarding, and educational content delivery. The list of use cases goes on and on. Unlike traditional video assets that require viewers to sit through long recordings, the Virtual Video Book™ breaks content into short, topic-specific chapters, enabling a more digestible and engaging viewing experience.Each chapter can be wrapped in a branded interface and connected through on-screen navigation controls, allowing viewers to move forward, revisit sections, or jump to specific topics. Calls to action are embedded throughout the experience, directing prospects to book meetings, submit contact information, visit external links, or initiate messaging conversations.The Virtual Video Book™ integrates directly into Digital Accelerant’s Video Business Card platform, enabling users to distribute chapter-based video experiences through QR codes, SMS, email, WhatsApp, and social channels.BUILT FOR POST-EVENT FOLLOW-UP AND ONGOING LEAD NURTURINGThe new format is particularly suited for trade show exhibitors and event-driven sales teams seeking a more effective way to follow up with leads after in-person conversations.Instead of sending a single generic follow-up video or a multi-email sequence, professionals can deliver a Virtual Video Book™ that presents their story in a structured flow, helping prospects understand offerings, view testimonials, explore use cases, and take next steps without friction.The Virtual Video Book™ also complements Digital Accelerant’s broader engagement ecosystem, including SMS and WhatsApp messaging, CRM integrations, and Accelerant Chat™, the company’s AI-powered conversational assistant.FLEXIBLE CHAPTER PACKAGES AND BRANDED EXPERIENCESDigital Accelerant offers the Virtual Video Book™ in multiple configurations to support different business needs. Users can deploy a five-chapter or ten-chapter version, each designed with custom branding, poster images for each chapter, and navigation logic between sections.A short cover video is included to introduce the experience and provide an overview of the available chapters. Each Virtual Video Book™ is hosted on a branded page and can be embedded into a Video Business Card, enabling seamless sharing across digital and in-person touchpoints.EXPANDING THE DIGITAL ACCELERANT PLATFORMThe Virtual Video Book™ represents the latest expansion of Digital Accelerant’s platform, which combines interactive video, automated lead capture, messaging, and CRM integration into a single engagement system.By introducing a chapter-based video format, Digital Accelerant continues its mission to help professionals replace outdated marketing tools with interactive digital experiences that are measurable, shareable, and conversion-focused.“People no longer want to consume information in long, linear formats,” O’Neill added. “They want control, clarity, and a sense of progression. The Virtual Video Book™ delivers that experience and then some. On top of all that, the Virtual Video Book™ elevates the digital profile of the entire company and makes them truly memorable. This is what all of our products are designed to do.”

