Digital Accelerant Introduces Always-On Buyer Conversations

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Accelerant , a leader in video-based buyer engagement technology, today announced the introduction of Always-On Buyer Conversations, a new approach to trade show and event marketing that transforms one-time booth interactions into ongoing buyer relationships.For decades, trade show success has been measured by how many leads are captured during an event. However, most exhibitors struggle to maintain meaningful engagement after prospects leave the booth. Follow-ups are often delayed, generic, or lost entirely, resulting in missed revenue opportunities long after the event ends.Digital Accelerant’s Always-On Buyer Conversations model shifts the focus from lead capture to continuous buyer engagement. At the center of this approach are next-generation Video Business Cards that give prospects permanent, mobile access to a company’s message, content, and calls-to-action long after initial contact.Unlike traditional business cards or static digital contact pages, Digital Accelerant’s Video Business Cards combine video presentation, engagement tracking, and multiple ways for prospects to instantly connect, which includes text, messaging, scheduling, and direct contact.” Prospects can reconnect with an exhibitor weeks or even months after the event.“Trade shows have historically been built around moments,” said Gabe O’Neill, Founder and Chief Visionary Officer of Digital Accelerant. “But buyers don’t make decisions in moments — they make decisions over time. Always-On Buyer Conversations ensure that when a prospect is ready to engage, your message, your story, and your value proposition are still working for you.”The Always-On Buyer Conversations approach is designed to help companies:• Extend engagement beyond the trade show floor• Reduce lost follow-up opportunities• Provide prospects with ongoing access to video messaging and resources• Track buyer engagement to better understand interest and intent• Create multiple pathways for prospects to reconnect when they are ready to move forwardAs trade shows continue to evolve into hybrid digital and in-person experiences, companies are under increasing pressure to maximize the value of every interaction. Digital Accelerant’s model helps exhibitors maintain a continuous presence in the buyer journey rather than relying solely on post-show outreach campaigns.The introduction of Always-On Buyer Conversations reflects a broader shift in how modern buyers research and evaluate vendors. Today’s buyers expect immediate access to information, personalized messaging, and the ability to engage on their own timeline. Video Business Cards provide a persistent, shareable engagement hub that travels with every prospect after the initial meeting.“Traditional business cards do not capture contact information,” O’Neill added. “Even the digital ones don’t, unless the prospect fills out a form. Our Video Business Cards not only deliver the prospect’s information automatically; they also capture attention, and keep the conversation going.”Digital Accelerant’s platform is currently used by companies across sales-driven industries including finance, insurance, real estate, and professional services, as well as organizations that rely heavily on trade shows, conferences, and networking events to generate new business.More information about Digital Accelerant’s Video Business Card platform can be found at digitalaccelerant.com.

