Senate Resolution 230 Printer's Number 1465

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1465

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE RESOLUTION

No.

230

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE,

COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, PISCIOTTANO, PHILLIPS-

HILL, J. WARD AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026

A RESOLUTION

Designating March 25, 2026, as "Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia

Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.

WHEREAS, Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) is a rare form of

anemia that is diagnosed in only about 1 to 3 people per

100,000; and

WHEREAS, The condition occurs when a person's immune system

attacks and destroys their red blood cells, which is responsible

for carrying oxygen throughout the body, faster than a person's

bone marrow can make them; and

WHEREAS, The condition causes symptoms such as fatigue,

dizziness, feeling short of breath or having a rapid heartbeat;

and

WHEREAS, AIHA is divided into two groups: Primary and

Secondary; and

WHEREAS, Primary AIHA is not caused by another condition; and

WHEREAS, Certain conditions like Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis,

non-Hodgkin lymphoma, hepatitis and HIV can cause secondary

