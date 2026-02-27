Senate Resolution 230 Printer's Number 1465
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - PRINTER'S NO. 1465
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE RESOLUTION
No.
230
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY FONTANA, HAYWOOD, HUGHES, MASTRIANO, TARTAGLIONE,
COSTA, SANTARSIERO, KANE, CAPPELLETTI, PISCIOTTANO, PHILLIPS-
HILL, J. WARD AND VOGEL, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
REFERRED TO RULES AND EXECUTIVE NOMINATIONS, FEBRUARY 27, 2026
A RESOLUTION
Designating March 25, 2026, as "Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
Awareness Day" in Pennsylvania.
WHEREAS, Autoimmune hemolytic anemia (AIHA) is a rare form of
anemia that is diagnosed in only about 1 to 3 people per
100,000; and
WHEREAS, The condition occurs when a person's immune system
attacks and destroys their red blood cells, which is responsible
for carrying oxygen throughout the body, faster than a person's
bone marrow can make them; and
WHEREAS, The condition causes symptoms such as fatigue,
dizziness, feeling short of breath or having a rapid heartbeat;
and
WHEREAS, AIHA is divided into two groups: Primary and
Secondary; and
WHEREAS, Primary AIHA is not caused by another condition; and
WHEREAS, Certain conditions like Lupus, rheumatoid arthritis,
non-Hodgkin lymphoma, hepatitis and HIV can cause secondary
