Senate Resolution 231 Printer's Number 1466
PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital and chose Four
Diamonds as the sole beneficiary of THON's fundraising efforts;
and
WHEREAS, Four Diamonds offsets the cost of treatment that
insurance does not cover, including medical and emotional
support to ensure that all of a child's needs are met, and
supports the medical team that cares for the children; and
WHEREAS, Four Diamonds funds pediatric cancer research
through start-up grants and the Four Diamonds Pediatric Cancer
Research Center and cares directly for 500 children with cancer,
100 of whom are children who have been newly diagnosed; and
WHEREAS, Since 1977, THON has raised more than $254 million
to help provide emotional and financial support to the children,
families, researchers and staff of the Four Diamonds Fund; and
WHEREAS, The total fundraising amount of THON 2025 was
$17,737,040; and
WHEREAS, THON has inspired similar events and organizations
across the United States, including at high schools and
institutions of higher education, and continues to encourage
students throughout the nation to volunteer and stay involved in
great charitable causes in their communities and with their
families; and
WHEREAS, Since its introduction, THON has supported more than
4,800 children and families with childhood cancer and to this
day continues to enable research and improve treatments, cures
and benefits to ensure the care of children with cancer around
the world; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the weekend of February
20 through 22, 2026, as "THON Weekend" in Pennsylvania and honor
the work of The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic
20260SR0231PN1466 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.