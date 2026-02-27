Senate Resolution 231 Printer's Number 1466

PENNSYLVANIA, February 27 - at Penn State Hershey Children's Hospital and chose Four

Diamonds as the sole beneficiary of THON's fundraising efforts;

and

WHEREAS, Four Diamonds offsets the cost of treatment that

insurance does not cover, including medical and emotional

support to ensure that all of a child's needs are met, and

supports the medical team that cares for the children; and

WHEREAS, Four Diamonds funds pediatric cancer research

through start-up grants and the Four Diamonds Pediatric Cancer

Research Center and cares directly for 500 children with cancer,

100 of whom are children who have been newly diagnosed; and

WHEREAS, Since 1977, THON has raised more than $254 million

to help provide emotional and financial support to the children,

families, researchers and staff of the Four Diamonds Fund; and

WHEREAS, The total fundraising amount of THON 2025 was

$17,737,040; and

WHEREAS, THON has inspired similar events and organizations

across the United States, including at high schools and

institutions of higher education, and continues to encourage

students throughout the nation to volunteer and stay involved in

great charitable causes in their communities and with their

families; and

WHEREAS, Since its introduction, THON has supported more than

4,800 children and families with childhood cancer and to this

day continues to enable research and improve treatments, cures

and benefits to ensure the care of children with cancer around

the world; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the weekend of February

20 through 22, 2026, as "THON Weekend" in Pennsylvania and honor

the work of The Pennsylvania State University IFC/Panhellenic

20260SR0231PN1466 - 2 -

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16

17

18

19

20

21

22

23

24

25

26

27

28

29

30