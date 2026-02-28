CDC says infant botulism outbreak is over

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Feb. 26 announced that an infant botulism outbreak that sickened 48 babies who consumed ByHeart formula is over. The agency said that no new cases had been reported since December. Activities to determine the cause of the outbreak continue. ByHeart recalled all its infant formula products in November. The outbreak, which began in December 2023, impacted infants across 17 states. All cases were hospitalized and no deaths were reported.

