Hospitals Are Leading Efforts to Make Health Care More Affordable

Affordability is front and center in conversations across the country, as Americans feel pressure from the rising cost of living and policymakers search for solutions. Hospitals and health systems share their concerns because we see the impact of high costs every day on the patients and families we serve. Hospitals are not waiting to do their part. Across the nation, they are already implementing efforts to make healthcare more affordable and accessible, as well as providing solutions that could lower costs across the entire health care system.

Hospitals are investing heavily in prevention and care coordination programs that help patients manage chronic conditions and reduce avoidable hospital visits. New models like hospital-at-home, telehealth and remote monitoring are bringing care directly to patients, making it easier to get the right care at the right time.

At the same time, innovation and technology are driving more efficient care. Electronic health records and data-driven tools help clinicians catch problems earlier, avoid duplicative tests and coordinate treatment more effectively. Predictive analytics and advanced screening detect disease sooner, while digital alerts reduce preventable admissions, infections and complications. These innovations are not just improving outcomes, they also are reducing costs for patients, families and the health care system as a whole.

As we talk about lowering costs and ensuring access to care, it’s important that policymakers and all stakeholders understand the environment hospitals are operating in — and the pressures they face. Hospitals are unique within the health care system. They have the responsibility of providing a full spectrum of services — emergency care, surgery, diagnostics and inpatient treatment — 24 hours a day, seven days a week. They must maintain highly trained staff, advanced equipment and readiness for any emergency, whether that’s a natural disasters or mass-casualty event.

That responsibility comes with substantial fixed costs. And today, those costs are rising rapidly. Spending on medical supplies and technology has climbed sharply and drug expenses are increasing — even while workforce costs account for roughly 60% of hospital spending. In 2025, hospital expenses increased 7.5%, about twice as fast as hospital reimbursements for patient care, meaning hospitals absorbed much of the increase instead of shifting it to patients or payers. Hospitals also are caring for sicker, more complex patients, while coping with a payment system that does not fully reflect the cost of care, particularly as government programs such as Medicare and Medicaid reimburse below cost.

At the same time, administrative burdens from insurers — delays, denials and excessive paperwork — add unnecessary expense and cut into clinicians’ time spent focusing on patients. In addition, looming policy changes, including reductions in Medicaid funding and changes to the health insurance marketplaces, threaten to increase the number of uninsured and underinsured Americans who will turn to emergency departments for care. This will drive up costs and wait times for everyone.

Despite these pressures, hospitals remain steadfast in their mission to advance the health of individuals and communities. But hospitals cannot solve the affordability challenge alone. It will require collaboration from all stakeholders, including drug companies, commercial insurers, suppliers, employers, government, patients and others.

Hospitals are leading these efforts. This week, the AHA released actionable, achievable strategies that will help drive care transformation and make care more affordable. These solutions are focused on improving the health of individuals and communities; transforming care delivery; reducing administrative waste in the system; lowering drug and device costs; and innovating to improve care outcomes.

As AHA Chair Marc Boom, M.D., president and CEO of Houston Methodist, said so eloquently, “No one is better positioned to advocate for patients than hospitals and health systems, and the clinicians who care for them. We must step into a convening role to address affordability in a meaningful way. This challenge can’t be solved by any single sector acting alone. Instead of pointing ﬁngers, we need to all share accountability and have honest, open collaboration.”

Hospitals and health systems are committed to ensuring that high-quality care is accessible and affordable for every American. We are leading the way through innovation, collaboration and a relentless focus on our patients.