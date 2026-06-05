AHA receives 2026 John A. Hartford Foundation Trustees Award

The AHA is the recipient of The John A. Hartford Foundation Trustees Award for 2026 due to its leadership and partnership efforts in advancing age-friendly care, the foundation announced June 4. The award is given biennially to an individual or organization for outstanding contributions to improving care for older adults through achievements in clinical practice, education, research or policy. This is the first year an organization has received the award. The AHA is a partner with JAHF, the Institute for Healthcare Improvement and the Catholic Health Association of the United States on the Age-Friendly Health Systems initiative, which was created to improve care for older adults nationwide.

“The AHA is deeply grateful for this honor from The John A. Hartford Foundation and its trustees in recognition of our deep and lasting commitment to improve care for older adults,” said AHA President and CEO Rick Pollack. “The partnership between the foundation, the AHA and others exemplifies what it means to pair vision with action, so that we can rapidly advance the Age-Friendly Health Systems movement and transform care for the future.”